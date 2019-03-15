Shaine Casas Swaps Backstroke Events for Butterfly Events at NCAAs

Texas A&M freshman Shaine Casas has opted to flex his versatility at NCAAs and overhaul his event schedule from the one he swam at SECs a few weeks ago.

The most noteworthy difference is that Casas dropped the 200 back: an event in which he ranks 10th nationally this season and one in which he’s the fastest freshman by more than half-a-second (only 3 freshmen had top 30 times in the 200 back: Mitchell Whyte of Louisville and Jack Dahlgren of Missouri are the other two).

Casas was the runner-up in that 200 back at the SEC Championships, swimming 1:39.84.

His individual swims for NCAAs will be the 200 IM (18th seed – 1:43.06) on day 2; the 100 fly (49th seed – 46.70); and the 200 fly (32nd seed – 1:42.36). At SECs, he swam the 100 back and 200 back. He ranks 29th nationally in the 010 back this season.

The Texas A&M men finished 14th at last year’s NCAA Championship meet, and are rebuilding this year after graduating a significant senior class at the end of last season.