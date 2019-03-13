Sjostrom and Hosszu Headline Entry Lists for April’s Stockholm Open

2019 Swim Open Stockholm

April 12th-15th, 2019

Stockholm, Sweden

Entry Lists

Entry lists for the 2019 Stockholm Swim Open, the 3rd stop of the newly-formed Nordic Swim Tour, has been published, affirming the tour’s status as one of the biggest pre-World Championship events in Europe for 2019.

The headliners will include World Record holders Sarah Sjostrom and Katinka Hosszu, but the meet also carries a huge depth of international-caliber swimmers. An example: in the men’s 200 free, there are 30 men seeded under 1:50. At the recent Pro Swim Series meet in Des Moines, there were only 18 swimmers seeded under 1:50; while at last year’s Sette Colli Trophy, one of the premier meets on the European tour, there were 37.

Hosszu is still not taking on the mega-schedules that she did prior to her split from coach and husband Shane Tusup, but she is entered in the 200 free, 50/100/200 back and 200 IM/400 IM: which makes for 6 events in 4 days.

Sjostrom, meanwhile, will swim the 50 fly, 50 back, 50 free, 100 fly, 100 back, 100 free, 200 free, and 400 free. That’s 8 total events if she swims them all, though she hasn’t raced a 400 free since 2016.

List of other high-level athletes entered in the meet.