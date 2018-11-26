EuroSport Will Broadcast Nordic Swim Tour Across Europe in 2019 & 2020

A series of meets in northern Europe that, in combination, are known as the “Nordic Swim Tour,” just picked up a big new partner for 2019 and 2020. The meets’ official broadcasting partner, Spring Media, has signed an agreement to push the meets continent-wide in 2019 and 2020.

The circuit includes the Malmsten Swim Open Stockholm, the Bergin Swim Festival, and the newly-created Helsinki Open, totally 9 days of swimming.

2019 Nordic Swim Tour Dates:

Helsinki Open, Finland – April 1-2, 2018

Bergen Swim Festival, Norway – April 5th-7th, 2018

Stockholm Open, Sweden – April 12th-15th, 2018

The Bergen Swim Festival and the Stockholm Open have long been major meets in the region. Last year, the Stockholm Open drew big names including World Record holder Sarah Sjostrom, Belgian stars Kimberly Buys and Pieter Timmers, Russians Rozaliya Nasretdinova, Grigory Tarasevich, Anton Chupkov, and Daria Ustinova, Turkey’s Victoria Gunes, Hungary’s Danas Rapsys. Bergen drew in a similar field, minus the Russians.

With the duet becoming a trio this year, and the added unification of a ‘series’ plus continent-wide television, the meets should provide an even bigger lure to Europe’s best swimmers as they prepare for the 2019 World Championships.

“We are very happy and proud that we have now been able to sign an agreement with Eurosport for both the 2018 and 2019 competitions. This means a lot for the event and will make our competition even more attractive for both swimmers and sponsors while we are happy to spread swimming as sports to more people across Europe, ” says project manager Dennis Fredriksson.

“This is a very positive development of our Swim Open and Nordic Swim Tour concept. We have worked hard and put a lot of resources on strengthening our racing events in Swedish Simidrott, and it is gratifying to see that another step has been taken the way to one of Europe’s best swimming contest concepts, ” says Swedish Federal Minister Mikael Jansson.