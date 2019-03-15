Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Energy Standard Will Field ISL Team, Announces Five Athletes

The Energy Standard Club, owned by International Swimming League owner Konstantin Grigorishin, will be the newest announced addition to the ISL’s stable of teams, with five big names already signed to the roster.

Grigorishin is the leading shareholder of the Energy Standard Group, which sponsors the Energy Standard Club swim team. He’s been the main face (and financial backer) of the International Swimming League, and will now own one of the four European clubs in the league’s inaugural season.

The ISL envisions 4 European clubs and 4 U.S.-based clubs in its first year. So far, we know the four European clubs, but no American teams have yet been announced:

Europe:

U.S.:

  • No announced teams yet

The Energy Standard ISL team has announced five athletes signed to contracts: Femke Heemskerk, Ilya Shymanovich, Danas Rapsys, Emily Seebohm and Kierra Smith.

Heemskerk is a Dutch sprint freestyler who won relay gold at the 2008 Olympics and relay silver at the 2012 Olympics. Last summer, she was the European Championships runner-up in the 100 and 200 frees. Shymanovich is a Belarusian breaststroker who took dual silvers at Short Course Worlds in 2018 in the 50 and 100 breast. Rapsys represents Lithuania internationally, and won 400 free gold and 200 free silver at those 2018 Short Course Worlds. He was also a Euros silver medalist in the 200 free long course in 2018. Seebohm is Australian, the 2012 Olympic champ in the 100 back and more recently a triple medalist at 2018 Pan Pacs. Smith is a Canadian breaststroker who took two silvers at Commonwealth Games in 2018.

Most of the swimmers are European, which makes sense given Energy Standard’s European base. Seebohm is an intriguing pickup; most of the other top Australians have flocked to the London club, which is run by an Australian Olympic medalist and current sports agent.

Here are the Energy Standard announcements for each of the five athletes:

View this post on Instagram

It’s time to announce some of the athletes who will be representing our squad in 2019 for the first season of the @iswimleague ! . Starting off with @femheemskerk 🇳🇱 who also swam with us at @energy_for_swim_official – welcome to the team!

A post shared by ENERGY STANDARD (@energystandard) on

View this post on Instagram

All the way from the other side of the world now for our second @iswimleague athlete for 2019 – welcome @emcbomb 🇦🇺 to the squad!

A post shared by ENERGY STANDARD (@energystandard) on

View this post on Instagram

Back to Europe 🌍 for our next swimmer for our @iswimleague squad 2019 – welcome @ilya_shymanovich 🇧🇾to the team!

A post shared by ENERGY STANDARD (@energystandard) on

View this post on Instagram

Another swimmer, another continent! This time please welcome @kierrasmith 🇨🇦 to our team for the inaugural 2019 @iswimleague!

A post shared by ENERGY STANDARD (@energystandard) on

View this post on Instagram

And finally, our last athlete announcement of the day is back over in Europe 🌎. . He also swam for our squad at the @energy_for_swim_official in 2017 and will be representing us again at @iswimleague in 2019 – welcome @danas.rapsys 🇱🇹 to the squad!

A post shared by ENERGY STANDARD (@energystandard) on

In This Story

4
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
bear drinks beer

How many clubs are there in total? The official website of ISL says there are 6 for Europe and 6 for US, but I also saw some other sources including this article claim there are only 4 for each. Hope we can hear more from other clubs soon, especially on the US side.🙂

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 minutes ago
Superfan

I thought it was 4 and 4

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago
bear drinks beer

I think Energy Standard’s own swimmers (eg. Sjostrom, Le Clos, Proud) will compete for the club too.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 minutes ago
Superfan

I was thinking the same thing and the young Russian male backstroker?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
19 seconds ago

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!