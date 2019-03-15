Energy Standard Will Field ISL Team, Announces Five Athletes

The Energy Standard Club, owned by International Swimming League owner Konstantin Grigorishin, will be the newest announced addition to the ISL’s stable of teams, with five big names already signed to the roster.

Grigorishin is the leading shareholder of the Energy Standard Group, which sponsors the Energy Standard Club swim team. He’s been the main face (and financial backer) of the International Swimming League, and will now own one of the four European clubs in the league’s inaugural season.

The ISL envisions 4 European clubs and 4 U.S.-based clubs in its first year. So far, we know the four European clubs, but no American teams have yet been announced:

Europe:

U.S.:

No announced teams yet

The Energy Standard ISL team has announced five athletes signed to contracts: Femke Heemskerk, Ilya Shymanovich, Danas Rapsys, Emily Seebohm and Kierra Smith.

Heemskerk is a Dutch sprint freestyler who won relay gold at the 2008 Olympics and relay silver at the 2012 Olympics. Last summer, she was the European Championships runner-up in the 100 and 200 frees. Shymanovich is a Belarusian breaststroker who took dual silvers at Short Course Worlds in 2018 in the 50 and 100 breast. Rapsys represents Lithuania internationally, and won 400 free gold and 200 free silver at those 2018 Short Course Worlds. He was also a Euros silver medalist in the 200 free long course in 2018. Seebohm is Australian, the 2012 Olympic champ in the 100 back and more recently a triple medalist at 2018 Pan Pacs. Smith is a Canadian breaststroker who took two silvers at Commonwealth Games in 2018.

Most of the swimmers are European, which makes sense given Energy Standard’s European base. Seebohm is an intriguing pickup; most of the other top Australians have flocked to the London club, which is run by an Australian Olympic medalist and current sports agent.

