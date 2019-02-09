Hosszu Lowers 400 IM Season-Best On Day 1 Of Apostolos Pavlos

2019 APOSTOLOS PAVLOS

The first two sessions of the 2019 Apostolos Pavlos meet in Greece saw stars Katinka Hosszu, James Guy and Kristian Gkolomeev in action across several events. The sessions last night and this morning were both prelims, with the only timed finals thus far represented by the longer events of the men’s and women’s 400m IM, 800m free and 1500m free.

Tonight, then we’ll see the following schedule of finals:

Notable within the finals thus far was Hosszu’s 4:38.69 400m IM-winning performance, as the only female swimmer in the ‘open’ category. Competing against herself, the multiple Olympic gold medalist cranked out her fastest mark of the season, shaving .23 off of the 4:38.92 the Hungarian produced at the Euro Meet in January.

Hosszu remains as the 3rd fastest swimmer in the world in the 400m IM event this LCM season.

The 29-year-old was also in the water contesting the women’s 50m back, where she took the top seed easily in 29.37, while she also snagged a 100m fly top seeded effort of 1:03.50. Typical of her monster scheduling, the Iron Lady also contested the 200m IM and 200m back, where she pounded the field with prelims times of 2:16.35 and 2:19.48, respectively.

As for the men, Gkolomeev topped the men’s 100m fly prelims in 55.17, while Guy is right behind in 55.71. Hosszu’s teammate Daniel Dudas is also in the mix with a prelims mark of 56.23.

Gkolomeev also produced the only sub-23 second 50m free time for the men of 22.47 to take the pole position for the final.

Guy led the men’s 200m free field in the only sub-1:50 mark of 1:49.39. Dudas was next in line, albeit far back in 1:54.59. Dudas also topped the men’s 200m IM pack in 2:06.72, beating the prelims heats by almost 7 seconds entering the final.