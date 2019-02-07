Guy & Hosszu Join Gkolomeev In Greece For Apostolos Pavlos Meet

2019 Apostolos Pavlos

Friday, February 8th – Sunday, February 10th

Kavala Municipal Swimming Pool, Kavala, Greece

LCM

Entries

Results

The 2019 Apostolos Pavlos international swimming competition is set to kick-off tomorrow in Kavala, Greece. Among the notable local competitors slated to race, including 2018 Mediterranean Games gold medalist Kristian Gkolomeev, are a host of visiting swimmers from Hungary and beyond.

Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu is listed in 11 events to continue her momentum from last month’s Euro Meet, including the 50m/100m/200m back, 50m/100m/200m fly, 100m free, 400m free, 200m breast and both IM events. She’s entered as the top seed in each event, with a sizable head start on the Greek field.

As for the men, British National Record holder James Guy appears on the entries, holding his events to just the 100m and 200m fly. He’s listed as the top seed in each, with his 1:55.91 2fly time as the only sub-2:00 mark of the field.

Daniel Dudas is also expected to make his presence known across a number of events, present on the entry lists in the 100m/200m/400m/1500m free, the 100m fly, 100m back and 200m IM.