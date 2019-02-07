SwimOutlet.com Selected as Swim Retail Partner for Mizuno in the U.S.

SwimOutlet.com, the web’s biggest swim shop and a top 300 Internet Retailer in the U.S., has begun carrying Mizuno’s line of racing tech suits this month becoming the first swim retail partner for the well-known Japanese specialty sport brand in the U.S.

In late January, SwimOutlet.com began offering the Mizuno GX-Sonic III MR and ST for both men and women, making it easy one-stop shopping for the U.S. swimmer to purchase the Mizuno suit worn by many Olympians in the past, but has often been difficult for consumers to buy in the U.S.

Mizuno is the first new brand to introduce a new top tier racing suit line to the SwimOutlet.com offerings in over two years and comes over a year after swimmers wearing Mizuno suits won more than 25 medals at the 2018 Pan Pacs in Tokyo, Japan.

“Mizuno has had a great presence on deck and on the starting blocks at top competitions around the world for years now so we’re glad to help make the GX-Sonic III available to customers across the U.S. on SwimOutlet.com” said Elaina Cuoci, Head of Aquatics Sales at SwimOutlet.com. “SwimOutlet.com prides itself on offering the broadest range of swim products for all levels of swimmer and being the first to add Mizuno – a brand that will no doubt make an impact in the pool at Tokyo 2020 – only emphasizes our focus on delivering customers what they want.”

The new Mizuno GX-Sonic III comes in four total styles. The Men’s Jammer in MR and ST, and the Women’s Kneeskin in MR and ST. MR stands for Multi-Racer and has a bit more flexibility while the ST is the Sprinter version of the suit with maximum compression meant for short-distance sprinters. It features Mizuno’s proprietary Sonic Line Design which helps lift the lower body and supports up-kicks to allow swimmers to maintain the best streamline posture in the pool.

“Mizuno has been invested in the swimming industry for nearly 100 years, primarily in the Japan market. We are leading through innovation and pushing the limits of technology to enhance swimmers’ performance,” said Tomohiro Ota, CMO of Mizuno USA. “SwimOutlet.com is the go-to retailer for swimmers across the U.S., and their values of customer service and commitment to the swim industry made them the right retailer for Mizuno. We are proud to have the opportunity to partner with SwimOutlet.com and enable easy access to our premium swim products in the U.S. market.”

“I could write a paper on all the things I love about the Mizuno suit,” said Blake Pieroni, professional swimmer and Mizuno athlete. “First, the compression and buoyancy are industry leading. When you dive in your legs feel like they are being pulled to the surface. Amazing compression means that the suits don’t stretch out over time. Because of this the suits last much longer than any other brand I’ve worn. The Mizuno suits that I used to race in 2016 still have insane compression.”

The Mizuno GX-Sonic III went on sale in late January and will be featured in the 2019 SwimOutlet.com Tech Suit Review. SwimOutlet.com will also feature Mizuno GX-Sonic Cap next month and continues to carry a broad range of running products from Mizuno for all customers and geared towards the triathlete.

Courtesy: SwimOutlet.com, a SwimSwam partner.