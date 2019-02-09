Sprint Free/Flyer Wyatt Matson Commits to Arizona for Fall 2019

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Flying Fish Arizona Swim Team’s Wyatt Matson has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Arizona Wildcats for the 2019-2020 season. Matson, a freestyle and butterfly specialist, has a multitude of AZ LSC Championships and Speedo Sectionals finals appearances under his belt, as well as a 17th place finish in the 200 fly at the USA Swimming Futures meet in Santa Clara last Summer.

Matson, who completed his high school career at Canyon del Oro HS in the Fall, has also made many finals appearances at the AZ High School Division 2 State meet, including a winning relay, and a handful of top 3 individual finishes. The Wildcats are coming off a 5th place finish at last year’s Pac 12 Championship, and current Swimulator projections have Arizona finishing 3rd this year.

“Beyond excited to announce my commitment to the University of Arizona! I can’t thank my family, coaches, teammates and friends enough for supporting me through this process.”

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 21.05

200 free – 1:43.70

50 fly – 23.57

100 fly – 49.86

200 fly – 1:52.93

Top LCM Times:

50 free – 24.91

100 free – 54.43

50 fly – 26.65

100 fly – 56.49

200 fly – 2:09.06

