Heidi Rhodenbaugh Commits to First Year Program Southern Indiana

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A native of Lebanon, Ohio, Heidi Rhodenbaugh has announced her decision to continue her swimming career in college, committing to swim at the University of Southern Indiana. Southern Indiana is among the NCAA’s newest swim programs, with the 2022-2023 school year being the program’s first year of competition. The university also recently voted to make the jump to the Division I level, having previously competed as a member of the Great Lakes Valley Conference in Division II.

Rhodenbuagh is set to be one of the final members of the Rhodenbaugh family to compete at the college level. Her aunt, Kim Rhodenbaugh, represented the United States at the 1984 Olympic Games, while her uncle, Greg, serves as the head coach of Southern Methodist University. His son, Caleb, is also a member of the team at SMU.

Rhodenbaugh is incredibly versatile, with the ability to contribute to building the Screaming Eagles roster in multiple events. Already this year, she has hit multiple lifetime bests. At a meet in March, she achieved lifetime best times in both the 100 free (58.79) and the 100 fly (1:05.31). A month earlier, in February, she picked up a new best time in the 200 IM (2:21.01) at the Southwest Ohio District Meet.

Last summer, Rhodenbaugh swam to numerous lifetime best performances at the ISCA Summer Senior Meet. There, she hit new long course best in the 50, 100 and 200 breaststroke (37.37/1:23.00/3:01.66), 50 free (30.67), 100 back (1:18.34), and 200 IM (2:42.67). Her time of 37.80 in the 50 breast during prelims was good enough to earn a second swim, giving her the chance to drop another half a second to her finals time of 37.37.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 26.98

100 free – 58.79

100 back – 1:06.75

100 breast – 1:12.17

200 IM – 2:21.01

Southern Indiana has yet to announce what conference they will be competing in next fall, but the program’s roster has already started to fill out with commitments for the program’s inaugural season. So far, the team is set to have close to ten women in it’s inaugural season.

This fall, the team will be led by former Alaska-Fairbanks head coach, Cameron Kainer. The school has also hired an assistant coach, tabbing Elisabeth Peskin to assist Kainer in the 2022-2023 season. Peskin is familiar with starting collegiate programs, having been a part of Indiana State’s inaugural recruiting class.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

