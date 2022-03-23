Men’s NCAA Scratches: Louisville’s Elaraby, #8 Seed in 50 Free, Out of the Meet

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

We reported last week that Texas’ Ethan Harder has been dropped from the Longhorns’ NCAA roster, freeing up the team to bring another diver. On the eve of the meet, there are two more scratches to report: Louisville’s Abdelrahman Elaraby and NC State’s Owen Lloyd.

Elaraby was seeded highly in the 50 free, coming in with an 18.83, making him the #8 seed. He was also seeded 34th in the 100 fly and 35th in the 100 free. Also of note, as per the NCAA rules for entry, Elaraby is no longer available to compete on Louisville’s relays now that he’s scratched from the meet. That’s critical because Elaraby was a member of Louisville’s 200 free, 400 free, 200 medley and 400 medley relays at ACCs. As the fastest 50 freestyler on the team, it’s a significant loss.

Lloyd, on the other hand, wasn’t as highly seeded. He was the 19th seed in the 1650 free and the 34th seed in the 400 IM. SwimSwam reached out to NC State head coach Braden Holloway about the reasoning behind Lloyd’s scratch. His response: “Owen is here in ATL to support his teammates. He will be cheering from the stands in support.”

With the scratches, Florida’s John Vandeusen and West Virginia’s David Dixon have been elevated from alternate status. Vandeusen qualified in the 1650 free and will be racing the 500 free and 400 IM as well. Dixon, a 5th year, qualified in the 200 fly and will be racing the 200 IM and 100 fly as well.

Dixon has now qualified for NCAAs in all 5 of his season with the Mountaineers. Last year, he finished 12th in the 200 fly, so he’s someone to keep an eye on when Saturday rolls around.