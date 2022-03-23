Swimming Australia Extends Partnership With arena

courtesy of arena, a SwimSwam partner.

Swimming Australia is pleased to announce the renewal of its partnership with iconic swimwear brand, arena.

The partnership, which is an extension on the previous three-year agreement, will see arena confirm to be the official swimwear and apparel partner of Swimming Australia and the Australian Dolphins Swim team until December 2024.

Swimming Australia’s Chief Executive, Eugenie Buckley, welcomed the re-commitment of the arena partnership.

“We are proud to extend our relationship with arena given our history and shared values, as well as the passion for our great sport that fuels both organisations,” Buckley said.

“They are a leading global manufacturer of competitive swimwear, allowing our athletes to have access to innovative products and world leading technology in their pursuit for success on the world stage.”

“I’d also like to thank arena for their continued investment in our sport and our athletes in the context of what I know has been a challenging time in their home country of Italy as a result of the pandemic.”

arena’s co-CEO, Giuseppe Musciacchio, echoed Buckley’s sentiments surrounding the renewal.

“We are extremely proud to extend our partnership with Swimming Australia,” said arena Deputy CEO, Giuseppe Musciacchio.

“It is particularly pleasing to continue our support for the Dolphins in these difficult times. It means a lot to us given the importance of swimming in the country, not only at the top levels – which include a host of major international events in the next few years – but also as an activity that exemplifies Australia’s love of sports and a healthy lifestyle.

“As a global brand, our goal is to improve the quality of life for all by promoting and enabling an active lifestyle, both in and by the water.

“Through our passion for sports, our innovation, and Italian design, we develop our products to offer the most rewarding user experience in terms of performance, style, comfort and fit, so that those who practice water sports look and feel their best, whether they are competing, training, or just relaxing.”

Unlike parts of the world who are still severely impacted by COVID-19 – including arena’s homeland of Italy – Australians are fortunate swimming pools have re-opened and they can enjoy being back in the water.

With the Dolphins fan range of replica merchandise also continuing, Buckley said she was thrilled fans still had the chance to purchase their own piece of green and gold to support the team when they compete at the upcoming World Championships and Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

“Our Dolphins will be back on the international stage this year, for both the World Championships and Commonwealth Games, so it’s fantastic for our fans to have the opportunity to show their support from home by wearing the green and gold.”