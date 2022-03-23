Columbia University Adds Seth Roach to Freshman Class of 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A two-event champion at the Georgia High School Swimming and Diving State Championships earlier this year, Seth Roach has announced his college decision for next year. Hailing from Fayetteville, Georgia, Roach has elected to compete in the Ivy League, committing to swim at Columbia University.

Just last month, Roach won both the 100 back and 100 fly at the GHSA 1-5A State Swimming and Diving Championships, touching in a lifetime best in both events. In the back, after qualifying for finals in fourth with a time of 51.53, he dropped nearly a full second to claim the title in 50.65. In the fly, his top swim came in prelims, where he stopped the clock in 49.66. He was slightly slower in finals, finishing in 49.82. That time was only just fast enough to claim the title, with Carter Freudenstein finishing with the second-fastest tie of 49.90 and Miles Clayton taking third in 49.97.

Just a few weeks after the state meet, Roach traveled to North Carolina to compete at the Sectionals meet in Cary. There, he added another lifetime best in the 200 IM, touching in 1:56.09 during prelims. He also qualified for finals in the 100 back (51.67), 100 fly (49.94), and 200 fly (1:49.58).

Top SCY Times

100 fly – 49.66

200 fly – 1:48.60

100 back – 50.65

200 back – 1:55.59

100 free – 45.68

200 free – 1:40.35

500 free – 4:39.09

200 IM – 1:56.09

Columbia is coming off of a season that saw them take 5th out of 8 teams at the 2022 Ivy League Championships. The team was led by Demirkan Demir, who was a medalist in both breaststroke events, and Jonas Kistorp, who finished in the top three of both the 50 free and 100 fly. While Kistorp was a senior this season, Demir was just a freshman.

While Columbia loses its top two flyers in Kistorp and Hayden Liu next season, it returns current freshman Andrew Fouty. In his first year with the program, Fouty posted a time of 48.00 in the 100 fly at the ECAC Championships. That time would have been fast enough to earn him 13th in the event at the Ivy League Championships this season.

Columbia will also return its best backstroker in the fall of 2022, with freshman Kyle Won having led the team this year at the Ivy League Championships in both the 100 and 200 of the stroke.

