Hayden Harlow Clocks 56.2 100 Breast at Penn State Sprint Fest

PENN STATE vs ST. BONAVENTURE vs LIBERTY

Friday, October 4th

McCoy Natatorium, University Park, PA

Short Course Yards

Results

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

Penn State – 212, Liberty – 139

Liberty – 269, St. Bonaventure – 82

Penn State – 279, St. Bonaventure – 72

MEN

Penn State – 192 St. Bonaventure – 145

Penn State emerged victorious after hosting St. Bonaventure and the Lady Flames of Liberty on Friday in University Park. The Nittany Lions downed both St. Bonaventure and Liberty in the women’s meet, and St. Bonaventure’s men as well. The meet was a sprint-style format, with 50s and 100s of the strokes, as well as 100 and 200 yard relays. The 25, 200 and 500 free were also swum.

Penn State’s Camryn Barry won both the women’s 200 free and 500 free. Barry won the 200 free by 1.1 seconds, posting a 1:50.67. She swam a consistent race, splitting 28.04, 28.42, and 28.40 on her last 3 50s. Barry then won the 500 free, clocking a 4:56.38 to touch as the only swimmer in the field under the 5:00 mark. Barry also led a 1-2-3 punch by Penn State in the 500, with Stephanie Szekely (5:00.24) and Madison Murtagh (5:02.19) coming in 2nd and 3rd respectively.

Carly Hart of Penn State won 3 individual events, taking the 50 breast, 100 breast, and 200 IM. Hart was quick in the 50 breast, hitting the wall in 28.63. She then swam a 29.11 to take out her 100 breast, going on to finish the race in 1:02.28. That time comes in just off Hart’s personal best of 1:01.58, which she swam last November. Hart also won the 200 IM in 2:04.80, which was also just off her personal best of 2:04.17.

Nittany Lion Hayden Harlow won one event on the day, and posted the fastest time in the field in another. He started, however, by finishing 3rd in the 200 free with a 1:40.32, which is just .01 seconds off his personal best. Harlow then went on to take 1st in the 100 IM with a personal best of 51.31, splitting a quick 13.57 on the breaststroke leg. After the IM, Harlow swam the men’s 100 breast exhibition (not for points), clocking a 56.29. That time from Harlow stands as his fastest dual meet time in his NCAA career, topping the 56.54 he swam at his fastest last season.

PRESS RELEASE – PENN STATE MEN:

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men’s swimming & diving team, donning pink and black suits for Homecoming, dominated in its season opener against St. Bonaventure, 192-145, Friday afternoon in McCoy Natatorium. The teams competed primarily in sprint events recording six 1-2-3 sweeps throughout the meet before exhibitioning later events.

Top Swims

Senior captain, Austin Wilson led the team with five top-two finishes, as he won in the 25 freestyle (9.69) and 200 free relay (1:24.10) and placed second in the 50 butterfly (22.86) and 100 medley relay (42.63). In addition to his wins, Wilson touched second in the 100 backstoke (50.69) and first in the 100 free relay (37.67), which Penn State both swam as exhibitions.

Sophomore Brad Johnson also had a strong home opener, winning both the 50 free (21.20) and 50 breaststroke (25.95), as well as assisting in the 100 and 200 medley relay winners. In addition to his first place finishes, Johnson secured second in the 25 free (9.73). Fellow sophomore, Juliusz Gosieniecki added two individual wins in the 50 fly (22.54) and 100 fly (49.90) to help the Nittany Lions clinch the win.

Big Ten finalist, Michael Daly started his sophomore year off on a high note by securing two first-place finishes in the 200 free (1:38.29) and 200 free relay (1:24.10). Relay teammate, Eben Krigger posted a trio of top-two finishes with two first-place touches in the 500 free (4:37.91) and 200 free relay (1:24.10) and clinched second place in the 100 free (46.00).

Nittany Lion Relays

Opening the Homecoming meet, the team of Zane Sutton , Brad Johnson , Liam Veregin , and William Roberson finished first in the 100 medley relay in 41.34, while Austin Wilson , Daniel Raisanen , Devon Chenot and Matthew DiNunzio followed close behind with a second place time of 42.63. Penn State went on to sweep the following three relays.

Top Dives

On the boards, sophomore Bryce Hoch won the 1-meter dive, earning a final score of 296.50, as well as winning the 3-meter dive with a score of 303.15. Hoch’s score was less than five points away from qualifying for zones in the 1-meter dive.

Event Winners (M)

1-meter – Bryce Hoch (296.50)

200 Free – Michael Daly (1:38.29)

25 Free – Austin Wilson (9.69)

100 IM – Hayden Harlow (51.31)

100 Free – Matthew DiNunzio (45.77)

50 Fly – Juliusz Gosieniecki (22.54)

50 Breast – Brad Johnson (25.95)

500 Free – Eben Krigger (4:37.91)

50 Free – Brad Johnson (21.20)

100 Breast – Hayden Harlow (56.29)

100 Fly – Juliusz Gosieniecki (49.90)

100 Back – William Roberson (50.24)

200 IM – Michael Daly (1:51.48)

Next Up

Penn State will host West Virginia at McCoy Natatorium Friday, Oct. 11 at 4 p.m

PRESS RELEASE – PENN STATE WOMEN:

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State women’s swimming & diving team came out on top in its home-opening “Sprint fest”, earning wins over Liberty, 212-139, and St. Bonaventure, 279-72, Friday afternoon in McCoy Natatorium. The teams primarily competed in sprint events. The women had at least one swimmer beat St. Bonaventure in every race, and won more than twice the races than Liberty.

Top Swims

Carly Hart , junior breaststroke and IM swimmer, had a stellar day with three individual wins in the 50 breast (28.63), 100 breast (1:02.28), and 200 IM (2:04.80).

Upper classmen Maddie Hart and Camryn Barry also came away with multiple wins. Barry, a junior freestyle distance swimmer, won both the 200 (1:50.67) and 500 free (4:56.38) while Hart, a senior backstroke and butterfly swimmer, won the 50 (25.19) and 100 fly (55.93). In addition, backstroker Marie Schobel showed dominance in her stroke with wins in the 50 (25.83) and 100 (55.66). Juniors Stephanie Szekely and Maddie Cooke also had sold swims with Szekley placing fourth in the 200 free (1:52.74) and second in the 500 free (5:00.24), and Cooke placing second in the 25 free (10.60) and 50 breast (29.04), and third in the 100 breast (1:04.78).

Freshman Abbie Amdor had a strong season debut with the team. Amdor won the 100 free (51.36), placing fourth in the 25 free (10.95), and fifth in the 50 free (24.44).

Top Dives

On the boards, junior Kamryn Umbel earned a win in the 3-meter (276.80) against Liberty and St. Bonaventure divers. Senior Christina Crowell kicked off her season as captain with a second place score (262.5) in the 1-meter dive and a third place score in the 3-meter (261.00). She missed qualifying for zones by only 2.5 points in the 1-meter.

Nittany Lion Relays

Opening the throwback meet, the women narrowly defeated Liberty in the 100 medley relay (47.35) with swimmers Maddie Hart , Carly Hart , Marie Schobel , and Madison Ledwith . That same relay team also won the 200 medley (1:42.89) and was followed by another Penn State team (1:44.20) with Emma Harvey , Maddie Cooke , Margaret Markvardt , and Kate Sheridan .

Event Winners (W)

200 Free – Camryn Barry (1:50.67)

50 Back – Marie Schobel (25.83)

100 Free – Abbie Amdor (51.36)

50 Fly – Maddie Hart (25.19)

50 Breast – Carly Hart (28.63)

500 Free – Camryn Barry (4:56.38)

100 Breast – Carly Hart (1:02.28)

100 Fly – Maddie Hart (55.93)

100 Back – Marie Schobel (55.66)

200 IM – Carly Hart (2:04.80)

3-Meter Dive – Kamryn Umbel (276.80)

Next Up

Penn State will host West Virginia at home on Saturday, October 12 in the Mccoy Natatorium at 9 a.m.

PRESS RELEASE – ST. BONAVENTURE:

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The St. Bonaventure University women’s swimming and diving team finished competition in the first meet of the 2019-20 season against Penn State and Liberty Friday afternoon.

The Bonnies fell to Penn State, 279-92.

The Bonnies were led by sophomore Rachel Kimmel who brought home a second-place finish in the 100-breaststroke, clocking in at 1:03.51. Kimmel was also a part of the second-place 100-freestyle relay team. She teamed up with Ivana Janssen, Hayley Tasselmyer and Katrina Wardner for a time of 44.76.

Senior diver Elena Rohr earned herself a fourth-place finish in the 1-meter dive, scoring 237.95 points on the afternoon.

Katrina Wardner and Mia Cote both swam to top-five finishes on the day. Wardner touched the pad in 2:09.23 in the 200-IM for a fifth-place finish while Cote took fifth in the 100-butterfly as well with an effort of 1:00.58.

The Bonnies are back in action at the Colgate Invitational Friday, Oct. 11.

BONNIES RESULTS

100-Medley Relay

5. Allison Lenda, Rachel Kimmel, Mia Cote, Ivana Janssen 50.32

8. Erin Carmody, Beth Thomas, Emerson Graham, Marissa Carrig 53.52

200-Freestyle

6. Katrina Wardner 1:54.06

9. Claire Schaef 1:57.72

11. Marissa Carrig 2:02.09

12. Maria Mangini 2:05.60

25-Freestyle

6. Ivana Janssen 11.15

7. Erin Carmody 11.22

8. Hayley Tasselmyer 11.33

9. Maria Mangini 11.41

100-IM

10. Emerson Graham 1:03.72

11. Mia Cote 1:04.05

50-Backstroke

8. Zanre Oberholzer 28.04

9. Allison Lenda 28.18

10. Erin Carmody 29.75

11. Tayler Gnan 29.87

100-Freestyle

9. Hayley Tasselmyer 55.14

10. Ivana Janssen 55.50

50-Butterfly

7. Katrina Wardner 26.44

10. Mia Cote 27.27

13. Maria Mangini 31.48

50-Breaststroke

4. Rachel Kimmel 29.69

8. Beth Thomas 32.10

200-Freestyle Relay

5. Ivana Janssen, Hayley Tasselmyer, Mia cote, Katrina Wardner 1:38.09

6. Emerson Graham, Allison Lenda, Marissa Carrig, Claire Schaef 1:39.50

1-Meter Diving

4. Elena Rohr 237.95

6. Izzy Aguilera 211.95

10. Mary Wilson 167.95

3-Meter Diving

7. Izzy Aguilera 218.50

9. Elena Rohr 199.35

10. Mary Wilson 113.20

200-Medley Relay

4. Zanre Oberholzer, Rachel Kimmel, Katrina Wardner, Hayley Tasselmyer 1:47.85

9. Tayler Gnan, Beth Thomas, Claire Schaef, Marissa Carrig 1:57.48

500-Freestyle

7. Claire Schaef 5:13.61

10. Maria Mangini 5:37.40

50-Freestyle

6. Ivana Janssen 24.75

9. Allison Lenda 25.76

11. Marissa Carrig 26.66

12. Tayler Gnan 27.79

100-Breaststroke

2. Rachel Kimmel 1:03.51

8. Hayley Tasselmyer 1:08.27

9. Beth Thomas 1:10.46

100-Butterfly

5. Mia Cote 1:00.58

9. Claire Schaef 1:02.51

100-Backstroke

8. Zanre Oberholzer 1:00.61

9. Allison Lenda 1:01.22

10. Erin Carmody 1:03.53

12. Tayler Gnan 1:05.52

200-IM

5. Katrina Wardner 2:09.23

8. Rachel Kimmel 2:12.22

10. Beth Thomas 2:15.18

11. Emerson Graham 2:18.57

100-Freestyle Relay

2. Ivana Janssen, Hayley Tasselmyer, Rachel Kimmel, Katrina Wardner 44.76

6. Allison Lenda, Marissa Carrig, Maria Mangini, Claire Schaef 49.65

PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY:

It was an historic afternoon at Penn State’s McCoy Natatorium, as Liberty defeated St. Bonaventure to earn the 100th win in program history during Friday’s Penn State Sprint Fest.

The Lady Flames (1-1) defeated the Bonnies by a 269.5-82.5 score for the program’s 100th victory. Penn State went 2-0 at today’s meet, defeating Liberty (212-139) and St. Bonaventure (279-72).

Liberty has posted a 100-31 all-time record in women’s swimming & diving. The program’s first wins came on Oct. 8, 2010, when the Lady Flames swept VMI (167-35) and Radford (116.5-114.5) in a tri-meet at Radford’s Dedmon Center Pool.

Liberty Event Winners

• Sr. Colleen Donlin – 25 freestyle (10.55), 50 freestyle (23.92)

• Sr. Brittany Weiss – 100 IM (58.31)

• 200 Freestyle Relay – 1:33.69 (Payton Keiner, Hannah Baker, Brittany Weiss, Colleen Donlin)

• So. Olivia Robinson – One-meter diving (6) – 267.80

• 100 Freestyle Relay – 44.03 (Payton Keiner, Hannah Baker, Brittany Weiss, Colleen Donlin)

Notable

• Liberty saw its program-record 24 dual-meet winning streak come to an end, as Liberty clinched its head-to-head battle with St. Bonaventure before the head-to-head meet with Penn State was decided. Liberty had the second longest active winning streak in NCAA Division I women’s swimming & diving to Stanford’s 30-meet winning streak.

• This trip has special meaning for Liberty coaches Jake Shellenberger and Jessica Barnes, as Shellenberger was an assistant coach at Penn State for three years and Barnes swam for the Nittany Lions. Additionally, current Liberty senior Hannah Baker’s mother Cindy and older sister Sarah competed in swimming at Penn State.

• Olivia Robinson won one-meter diving with a score of 267.80. That score earns her a spot at the 2020 NCAA Zone Championships, which will be held in Morgantown, W.Va., March 9-11.

• Colleen Donlin won both the 25 and 50 freestyle, and anchored both of Liberty’s winning relays (200 free relay and 100 free relay).

• Liberty went 1-2 in the 100 IM (Brittany Weiss – 58.31; Mikayla Herich – 58.69)

• Keiner’s second-place time in the 100 backstroke (55.76) is the second-fastest regular-season 100 back time in her career.

Historically Speaking

• Liberty is now 2-1 all-time in meets held in Pennsylvania, as the Lady Flames defeated Duquesne 143-119 in Pittsburgh on Jan. 14, 2012.

• Weiss (58.31) and Herich (58.69) moved into third and fourth place, respectively, in program history in the 100 IM.

• Allison Van Milligan’s lifetime-best score of 214.50 is ranked seventh in program history for three-meter diving.

• Shelby Haines is now 10th in program history in the 50 backstroke (27.16).

Up Next

Liberty will remain in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania one more day, and will compete against Saint Francis (Pa.) at 11 a.m. tomorrow at SFU’s Stokes Natatorium in Loretto, Pa.