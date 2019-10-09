Funky Trunks & Funkita Unveils Colour Sphere Collection

Courtesy: Funky Trunks & Funkita

Aussie brands Funky Trunks and Funkita have opened up the lid on another amazing collection, lighting up the lanes and packing in all colours of the rainbow. The new Colour Sphere is sure to turn heads and brighten up the pool this autumn, no matter where you’re swimming. You won’t be missed in the new season prints, with the collection ensuring you stand out from the crowd.

To celebrate, SwimSwam and SwimOutlet are both giving away a pair of Funky Trunks or Funkitas from the new Colour Sphere collection. For details on how you can win, head to the bottom of the page for more details.

This collection also marks a second release of the new Eco C-Infinity Fabric. Manufactured using end-of-line plastic bottles, the new prints are 100% chlorine resistant, as comfy and as bright as ever and offer no compromise on quality. The new fabric is available in prints: Sucker Punch, Touche, Toucan Do It, Squeaky Squid and Tou Tou.

Check out the highlights from the new Colour Sphere collection below:

Want to win a pair of new Funky Trunks or Funkitas? Both SwimSwam and SwimOutlet are giving you the chance to score a pair from the new Colour Sphere collection. Double your chances and enter both Instagram competitions by clicking here and here! (will need to link to Instagram competitions once they are live)

Click here to check out Funkitas from the new Colour Sphere collection on SwimOutlet.

Click here to check out Funky Trunks from the new Colour Sphere collection on SwimOutlet