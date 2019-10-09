Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Funky Trunks & Funkita Unveils Colour Sphere Collection

by SwimSwam 0

October 09th, 2019 Gear, News, Training

Courtesy: Funky Trunks & Funkita

Aussie brands Funky Trunks and Funkita have opened up the lid on another amazing collection, lighting up the lanes and packing in all colours of the rainbow. The new Colour Sphere is sure to turn heads and brighten up the pool this autumn, no matter where you’re swimming. You won’t be missed in the new season prints, with the collection ensuring you stand out from the crowd.

To celebrate, SwimSwam and SwimOutlet are both giving away a pair of Funky Trunks or Funkitas from the new Colour Sphere collection. For details on how you can win, head to the bottom of the page for more details.

This collection also marks a second release of the new Eco C-Infinity Fabric. Manufactured using end-of-line plastic bottles, the new prints are 100% chlorine resistant, as comfy and as bright as ever and offer no compromise on quality. The new fabric is available in prints: Sucker Punch, Touche, Toucan Do It, Squeaky Squid and Tou Tou.

Check out the highlights from the new Colour Sphere collection below:

Dual Olympian Blair Evans and Australian National Swimmer Madi Thompson show off both one and two piece styles in Palm Springs. – courtesy Funky Trunks & Funkita

World Championship swimmer Daniel Hunter is ready to fly in Ruffles Classic Trunks

You’ll cause a Chain Reaction at your next training session in the Strapped In One Piece – courtesy Funky Trunks & Funkita

Burning through the pool, Daniel Hunter takes his Frickin Laser Briefs for a swim – courtesy Funky Trunks & Funkita

Frozen Fire Funkitas will have you looking fierce at your next training session – courtesy Funky Trunks & Funkita

Beautiful blues…Make a statement in the Tie Me Tight Dye Tie One Piece – courtesy Funky Trunks & Funkita

Strut your stuff around the pool deck with Prancercise Funky Trunks – courtesy Funky Trunks & Funkita

Want to win a pair of new Funky Trunks or Funkitas? Both SwimSwam and SwimOutlet are giving you the chance to score a pair from the new Colour Sphere collection. Double your chances and enter both Instagram competitions by clicking here and here! (will need to link to Instagram competitions once they are live)

Click here to check out Funkitas from the new Colour Sphere collection on SwimOutlet.

Click here to check out Funky Trunks from the new Colour Sphere collection on SwimOutlet

Leave a Reply

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!