Hagino & Seto Take On 3 Events, Ohashi Sticks To IM’s For Olympic Trials

2021 JAPAN SWIM (OLYMPIC TRIALS)

Saturday, April 3rd – Saturday, April 10th

Tokyo Olympic Aquatics Centre

LCM (50m)

Japan’s Sole Olympic-Qualifying Opportunity

JASF Olympic Selection Policy

Entries

Olympic Trials season is upon us, with the actual Games now situated fewer than 130 days away. Japan’s sole Olympic-qualifying opportunity rests with the Japan Swim, the nation’s Olympic Trials meet slated for Saturday, April 3rd – Saturday, April 10th.

We’ve already reported that reigning 400m IM Olympic champion Kosuke Hagino has opted out of that event, meaning he will not seek to defend his gold this summer on his home turf. We also revealed Rikako Ikee intends to race an impressive 4 individual events in her first major championships since returning to competition.

However, the official full entry lists have since been published, giving us insight into other key racers’ lineups for early next month.

Remember that Daiya Seto has already qualified for the Olympic Games in the 200m IM and 400m IM by way of his 2019 World Championships gold medals in those events. He has only added the 200m fly and not the 200m free for this meet.

In the past, Seto has been a strong contributor to the men’s 4x200m free relay, including at the 2019 FINA World Championships. Seto anchored in 1:48.02, with the squad placing 9th and qualifying for the Olympic Games.

With the men’s 200m free and 200m fly falling on the same day, Seto confirmed to SwimSwam that he is focusing on individual events.

Likewise, on the women’s side, IM powerhouse Yui Ohashi appears to be sticking to her bread-and-butter events as opposed to sprinkling some butterfly in there. Ohashi has dabbled in both the 100m and 200m fly at domestic meets in the past.

Look for an in-depth preview with key races to watch as we draw even nearer to the Japan Swim, but, in the meantime, take a look at the entries per athlete.

Men

Naito Ehara – 100m/200m/400m free

Takeharu Fujimori – 200m/400m IM

Kosuke Hagino – 200m free, 200m back, 200m IM

Nao Horomura – 100m/200m fly

Kengo Ida – 50m/100m fly

Ryosuke Irie – 50m/100m/200m back

Mizohata Juran – 100m free, 200m IM

Takeshi Kawamoto – 50m/100m fly

Yuki Kobori – 200m free, 100m/200m fly

Junya Koga – 50m/100m backstroke

Yasuhiro Koseki – 50m/100m/200m breaststroke

Katsuo Matsumoto – 100m/200m free, 100m fly

Naoki Mizunuma – 50m/100m fly

Katsumi Nakamura – 50m/100m free

Shoma Sato – 50m/100m/200m breaststroke

Daiya Seto – 200m IM/400m IM, 200m fly

Shinri Shioura – 50m/100m free

Keita Sunama – 50m/100m back

Shogo Takeda – 800m/1500m free

Yuya Tanaka – 50m/100m fly

Honda Tomoru – 100m/200m fly, 400m IM

Ippei Watanabe – 100m/200m breast

Konosuke Yanagimoto – 100m/200m free

Yasuhiro Yoshida – 400m/800m/1500m free

Women

Reona Aoki – 100m/200m breast

Tomomi Aoki – 50m/100m/200m free

Suzuka Hasegawa – 100m/200m fly

Chihiro Igarashi – 50m/100m/200m free

Rikako Ikee – 50m/100m free; 50m/100m fly

Runa Imai – 50m free, 100m/200m breast

Marina Kobayashi – 100m/200m back

Anna Konishi – 50m/100m/200m back

Hiroko Makino – 100m/200m fly

Yui Ohashi – 200m/400m IM

Rika Omoto – 50m/100m free, 200m IM

Natsumi Sakai – 100m free, 100m/200m back

Chinatsu Sato – 400m/800m/1500m free

Sakiko Shimizu – 200m breast, 400m IM

Rio Shirai – 100m/200m free, 100m/200m back

Ai Soma – 50m free, 50m/100m fly

Satomi Suzuki – 50m/100m/200m breast

Miho Teramura – 50m/100m breast, 200m IM

Kanako Watanabe – 50m/100m/200m breast