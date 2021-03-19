Kosuke Hagino Reportedly Opting To Not Defend 400 IM Olympic Gold

2021 JAPAN SWIM (OLYMPIC TRIALS)

Saturday, April 3rd – Saturday, April 10th

Tokyo Olympic Aquatics Centre

LCM (50m)

Japan’s Sole Olympic-Qualifying Opportunity

JASF Olympic Selection Policy

In a surprising turn of events, 26-year-old reigning Olympic champion Kosuke Hagino has decided to opt-out of the men’s 400m IM event for the 2021 Japan Swim, the sole Olympic qualifying opportunity for Japanese swimmers. As such, the man will not be seeking to defend his Olympic gold medal from 2016 in Rio.

Earlier this month we reported how Hagino had originally been targeting a hefty 5 individual events for the Japan Swim set for April, with his tentative lineup including the 200m IM, 400m IM, 100m back, 200m back and 200m free.

Since then, however, the father of one has decided to focus entirely on the 200m IM, 200m back and 200m free, leaving his 400m IM gold medal from 2016 in Rio up for grabs.

According to sources close to Hagino, based on his fitness and the event schedule at the Japan Swim, Hagino said his first goal is simply to make the team and he wants to contend events in which he feels he is in the best shape. (NHK)

Hagino turned heads just this month when he put up his fastest 200m backstroke time in over 6 years. While competing at the Tokyo Senior Spring Meet, the veteran posting a huge 1:55.84 to take silver at the meet but check-in as the 3rd fastest performer in the world this season.

As a reminder, 2019 world champion Daiya Seto has automatically qualified in the 400m IM from his gold medal in Gwangju, which means there is only one spot left to fill.

A minimum time of 4:15.24 is required from the Japan Swim 400m IM winner by the Japanese Swimming Federation (JASF). Already this season, there are a massive 6 Japanese swimmers under that cut-off, with Hagino among them, meaning it looks to be a fierce battle for that second slot.

Top Japanese 400m IM Swimmers Under OLY Qualifying Time This Season:

Daiya Seto – 4:12.57 Yuki Ikari – 4:12.84 Tomoru Honda – 4:13.31 Kosuke Hagino – 4:13.32 Katio Tabuchi – 4:13.79 Ippei Miyamoto – 4:13.96

In 2016, Hagino took Olympic gold in a time of 4:06.05, a time that registered as a new Japanese and Asian record and remains as the 5th fastest performance of all-time.

At the 2017 FINA World Championships, the ace slid to 6th place in 4:12.65 while he opted out of competing at the 2019 World Champisonihsp entirely due to taking a break from the sport. In between, Hagino did rake in a silver behind Seto at the 2018 Asian Games, but his performances haven’t been in the sub-4:10 range in quite some time.

With the Japan Swim event schedule, Hagino’s day-by-day dive-ins would look like the following for Olympic Trials, assuming he holds his now 3 events. There’s still a tough 200m back, 200m IM double to tackle for this superstar.

Saturday, April 3rd – OFF

Sunday, April 4th – 200m free prelim/semifinal

Monday, April 5th – 200m free final

Tuesday, April 6th – OFF

Wednesday, April 7th – 200m back prelim/semifinal; 200m IM prelim/semifinal

Thursday, April 8th – 200m back final; 200m IM final

Friday, April 9th – OFF

Saturday, April 10th – OFF