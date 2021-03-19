SwimSwam Pulse: 73% Picked Virginia To Win Women’s NCAA Title

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.
Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers
RESULTS
Question: Who will win the women’s NCAA title?
- Virginia – 73.1%
- Cal – 18.4%
- Someone else – 5.3%
- NC State – 3.3%
In last week’s poll, nearly three-quarters of voters picked the Virginia Cavaliers as the favorites to win the women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving title.
Virginia got more than 300 more votes than any other listed program. Cal ran second at just 18.4%. As of last night, the Cavaliers are well on their way to their first NCAA team title in program history. They’ve already won the first relay in program history, and hold a pretty commanding team points lead – especially after Cal disqualified a relay last night.
Just 5.3% picked any other team in the field, and 3.3% picked NC State. For what it’s worth, the Wolfpack are sitting second right now behind Virginia.
Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks voters to pick next week’s men’s NCAA champ:
ABOUT A3 PERFORMANCE
The A3 Performance Poll is courtesy of A3 Performance, a SwimSwam partner
the men’s meet is definitely more competitive in the team title race
Honestly sort of surprised it was only 73%
I would suspect most of the other 27% were ‘hopeful votes’ as compared to ‘votes of expectation.
In the pick ’em contest, it was almost 90%.
GO UVA! GO ACC!