SwimSwam Pulse: 73% Picked Virginia To Win Women’s NCAA Title

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers

RESULTS

Question: Who will win the women’s NCAA title?

Virginia – 73.1%

Cal – 18.4%

Someone else – 5.3%

NC State – 3.3%

In last week’s poll, nearly three-quarters of voters picked the Virginia Cavaliers as the favorites to win the women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving title.

Virginia got more than 300 more votes than any other listed program. Cal ran second at just 18.4%. As of last night, the Cavaliers are well on their way to their first NCAA team title in program history. They’ve already won the first relay in program history, and hold a pretty commanding team points lead – especially after Cal disqualified a relay last night.

Just 5.3% picked any other team in the field, and 3.3% picked NC State. For what it’s worth, the Wolfpack are sitting second right now behind Virginia.

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks voters to pick next week’s men’s NCAA champ:

Who will win the men's NCAA title? Texas

Cal

Someone else View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

A3 Performance is an independently-owned, performance swimwear company built on a passion for swimming, athletes, and athletic performance. We encourage swimmers to swim better and faster at all ages and levels, from beginners to Olympians. Driven by a genuine leader and devoted staff that are passionate about swimming and service, A3 Performance strives to inspire and enrich the sport of swimming with innovative and impactful products that motivate swimmers to be their very best – an A3 Performer.

The A3 Performance Poll is courtesy of A3 Performance, a SwimSwam partner