BSN Sports Free Webinar: 12-Time Olympic Medalist Natalie Coughlin

BSN SPORTS is excited to announce our latest FREE webinar installment with Natalie Coughlin on Wednesday, March 24th at 1-2PM CT.

With 12 Olympic medals, Natalie is tied as the most decorated female swimmer of all time. She medaled in every event that she was entered in across three Olympic Games and won an astounding total of 60 major international medals throughout her career. She was the first woman to break the one-minute barrier in the 100-meter backstroke, and the first woman to ever win back-to-back Olympic titles in the same event.

Natalie will be going over her favorite backstroke techniques and drills that helped her achieve such astounding levels of success. We invite you to join us and learn from her with a live Q&A at this one-of-a-kind opportunity, all free of charge! Link to register below.

We offer free certificates of attendance for coaches who attend and you can request that here – www.bsnsports.com/ib/attendance.

Date: Wednesday, March 24th

Time: 1-2PM CT

Link to Register: https://www.bsnsports.com/ib/backstrokeweb

