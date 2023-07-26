Hafnaoui, Short, Finke, and Wiffen Become #3, #4, #7, And #9 800 Free Performers Ever

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- July 23 to 30, 2023
- Fukuoka, Japan
- Marine Messe Fukuoka
- LCM (50m)
What. A. Race.
The finals of the men’s 800 free at the 2023 World Championships was a barn burner, as three different records were broken. The top four finishers, Tunisia’s Ahmed Hafnaoui, Australia’s Sam Short, America’s Bobby Finke, and Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen also became the third, fourth, seventh, and ninth-fastest performers in history.
All-Time Top Performers, Men’s 800 Free:
- Zhang Lin, China — 7:32.12 (2009)
- Oussama Mellouli, Tunisia — 7:35.27 (2009)
- Ahmed Hafnaoui, Tunisia — 7:37.00 (2023)
- Sam Short, Australia — 7:37.76 (2023)
- Sun Yang, China — 7:38.57 (2011)
- Grant Hackett, Australia — 7:38.65 (2005)
- Bobby Finke, United States — 7:38.67 (2023)
- Ian Thorpe, Australia — 7:39.16 (2001)
- Daniel Wiffen, Ireland — 7:39.19 (2023)
Ironically, gold medal winner Hafnaoui was the only swimmer who didn’t break a record. Both the African and the Tunisian record are held by Oussama Mellouli, who swam three seconds faster in a supersuit during the 2009 World Championships.
Short took town Grant Hackett’s iconic Oceanic record time of 7:38.65 set back at the 2005 World Championships. Finke beat out his own American record time of 7:39.36, which was clocked in his gold medal-winning race at the 2022 Worlds. And finally, Wiffen broke Gregorio Paltrinieri‘s European record time of 7:39.27 from 2019.
In the 800 free race, there were several lead changes. Germany’s Lukas Martens was the sole man in the lead for the first 300 meters of the race, and Short first moved in front at the 350-meter mark. Short and Martens traded leads until the 600-meter mark, when Short had full control.
However, on the last 50, Hafnaoui dropped a 26.24 final 50 compared to Short’s 27.16 to pass him for gold. Meanwhile, Finke and Wiffen had 26.79 and 26.70 closing splits respectively to pass Martens.
Splits Comparison:
|Ahmed Hafnaoui
|Sam Short
|Bobby Finke
|Daniel Wiffen
|50m
|26.58
|26.18
|26.63
|26.51
|100m
|27.96
|28.13
|28.56
|28.47
|150m
|28.51
|28.33
|28.84
|28.68
|200m
|28.62
|28.73
|28.80
|28.88
|250m
|28.76
|28.76
|29.07
|28.90
|300m
|28.82
|29.04
|28.84
|28.97
|350m
|28.96
|28.94
|28.94
|29.15
|400m
|28.99
|29.01
|29.08
|29.17
|450m
|29.00
|29.00
|29.02
|28.79
|500m
|29.00
|29.09
|28.89
|29.20
|550m
|29.33
|29.22
|29.18
|29.09
|600m
|29.24
|29.21
|28.87
|29.41
|650m
|29.27
|29.26
|29.23
|29.10
|700m
|29.12
|29.17
|28.98
|29.36
|750m
|28.60
|28.53
|28.95
|28.81
|800m
|26.24
|27.16
|26.79
|26.70
|Total
|7:37.00
|7:37.76
|7:38.67
|7:39.19
Also, just want to point out that Finke’s official PB in the 400 free is 3:48.17. His first 400 in this race was 3:48.76
Why did Thorpe hold the Oceanic record when Hackett had a better best time?
He didn’t. It’s just an error in the article
This race lived up to all the hype and then some. Very excited for the 1500! Men’s distance swimming is in such a good place. A ton of gold medal contenders from a bunch of different countries and with varied strategies.
This race was nuts. 4 top ten times ever, 4 national records and a textile record. Well done to all of them
One of the best races so far