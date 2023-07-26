Hafnaoui, Short, Finke, and Wiffen Become #3, #4, #7, And #9 800 Free Performers Ever

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

What. A. Race.

The finals of the men’s 800 free at the 2023 World Championships was a barn burner, as three different records were broken. The top four finishers, Tunisia’s Ahmed Hafnaoui, Australia’s Sam Short, America’s Bobby Finke, and Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen also became the third, fourth, seventh, and ninth-fastest performers in history.

All-Time Top Performers, Men’s 800 Free:

Ironically, gold medal winner Hafnaoui was the only swimmer who didn’t break a record. Both the African and the Tunisian record are held by Oussama Mellouli, who swam three seconds faster in a supersuit during the 2009 World Championships.

Short took town Grant Hackett’s iconic Oceanic record time of 7:38.65 set back at the 2005 World Championships. Finke beat out his own American record time of 7:39.36, which was clocked in his gold medal-winning race at the 2022 Worlds. And finally, Wiffen broke Gregorio Paltrinieri‘s European record time of 7:39.27 from 2019.

In the 800 free race, there were several lead changes. Germany’s Lukas Martens was the sole man in the lead for the first 300 meters of the race, and Short first moved in front at the 350-meter mark. Short and Martens traded leads until the 600-meter mark, when Short had full control.

However, on the last 50, Hafnaoui dropped a 26.24 final 50 compared to Short’s 27.16 to pass him for gold. Meanwhile, Finke and Wiffen had 26.79 and 26.70 closing splits respectively to pass Martens.

Splits Comparison: