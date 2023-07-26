Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Hafnaoui, Short, Finke, and Wiffen Become #3, #4, #7, And #9 800 Free Performers Ever

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

What. A. Race.

The finals of the men’s 800 free at the 2023 World Championships was a barn burner, as three different records were broken. The top four finishers, Tunisia’s Ahmed Hafnaoui, Australia’s Sam Short, America’s Bobby Finke, and Ireland’s Daniel Wiffen also became the third, fourth, seventh, and ninth-fastest performers in history.

All-Time Top Performers, Men’s 800 Free:

  1. Zhang Lin, China — 7:32.12 (2009)
  2. Oussama Mellouli, Tunisia — 7:35.27 (2009)
  3. Ahmed Hafnaoui, Tunisia — 7:37.00 (2023)
  4. Sam Short, Australia — 7:37.76 (2023)
  5. Sun Yang, China — 7:38.57 (2011)
  6. Grant Hackett, Australia — 7:38.65 (2005)
  7. Bobby Finke, United States — 7:38.67 (2023)
  8. Ian Thorpe, Australia — 7:39.16 (2001)
  9. Daniel Wiffen, Ireland — 7:39.19 (2023)

Ironically, gold medal winner Hafnaoui was the only swimmer who didn’t break a record. Both the African and the Tunisian record are held by Oussama Mellouli, who swam three seconds faster in a supersuit during the 2009 World Championships.

Short took town Grant Hackett’s iconic Oceanic record time of 7:38.65 set back at the 2005 World Championships. Finke beat out his own American record time of 7:39.36, which was clocked in his gold medal-winning race at the 2022 Worlds. And finally, Wiffen broke Gregorio Paltrinieri‘s European record time of 7:39.27 from 2019.

In the 800 free race, there were several lead changes. Germany’s Lukas Martens was the sole man in the lead for the first 300 meters of the race, and Short first moved in front at the 350-meter mark. Short and Martens traded leads until the 600-meter mark, when Short had full control.

However, on the last 50, Hafnaoui dropped a 26.24 final 50 compared to Short’s 27.16 to pass him for gold. Meanwhile, Finke and Wiffen had 26.79 and 26.70 closing splits respectively to pass Martens.

Splits Comparison:

Ahmed Hafnaoui Sam Short Bobby Finke Daniel Wiffen
50m 26.58 26.18 26.63 26.51
100m 27.96 28.13 28.56 28.47
150m 28.51 28.33 28.84 28.68
200m 28.62 28.73 28.80 28.88
250m 28.76 28.76 29.07 28.90
300m 28.82 29.04 28.84 28.97
350m 28.96 28.94 28.94 29.15
400m 28.99 29.01 29.08 29.17
450m 29.00 29.00 29.02 28.79
500m 29.00 29.09 28.89 29.20
550m 29.33 29.22 29.18 29.09
600m 29.24 29.21 28.87 29.41
650m 29.27 29.26 29.23 29.10
700m 29.12 29.17 28.98 29.36
750m 28.60 28.53 28.95 28.81
800m 26.24 27.16 26.79 26.70
Total 7:37.00 7:37.76 7:38.67 7:39.19

