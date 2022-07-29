Gretchen Walsh: Float Like a Butterfly… Almost Stung By a Bee?

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS
- Tuesday, July 26 – Saturday, July 30, 2022
- William Woollett Aquatics Center, Irvine, CA
- Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time)
Reported by Robert Gibbs.
WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS
- World Record – 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)
- American Record – 55.64, Torri Huske (2022)
- U.S. Open Record – 55.66, Torri Huske (2021)
- LC Nationals Record – 55.66, Torri Huske (2021)
- World Junior Record – 56.43, Claire Curzan (2021)
Top 3:
- Gretchen Walsh (Nashville Aquatic Club) – 57.44
- Gabi Albiero (Louisville) – 57.82
- Dakota Luther (Texas Longhorn Aquatic) – 58.39
Gretchen Walsh rocketed off to a fast start on the opening 50, touching roughly eight-tenths ahead of the rest of the field. In the post-race race interview she said she had a rough turn, and Gabi Albiero closed the gap on the back half.
At the finish, it looked Walsh could’ve benefited from an additional stroke instead of a long glide, but it didn’t matter in terms of placing, as Walsh still touched ahead of Albiero, 57.44 to 57.82.
Walsh came within a whisker