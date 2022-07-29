Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Gretchen Walsh: Float Like a Butterfly… Almost Stung By a Bee?

2022 US SUMMER NATIONALS

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

WOMEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

  • World Record – 55.48, Sarah Sjostrom (2016)
  • American Record – 55.64, Torri Huske (2022)
  • U.S. Open Record – 55.66, Torri Huske (2021)
  • LC Nationals Record – 55.66, Torri Huske (2021)
  • World Junior Record – 56.43, Claire Curzan (2021)

Top 3:

  1. Gretchen Walsh (Nashville Aquatic Club) – 57.44
  2. Gabi Albiero (Louisville) – 57.82
  3. Dakota Luther (Texas Longhorn Aquatic) – 58.39

Gretchen Walsh rocketed off to a fast start on the opening 50, touching roughly eight-tenths ahead of the rest of the field. In the post-race race interview she said she had a rough turn, and Gabi Albiero closed the gap on the back half.

At the finish, it looked Walsh could’ve benefited from an additional stroke instead of a long glide, but it didn’t matter in terms of placing, as Walsh still touched ahead of Albiero, 57.44 to 57.82.

Walsh came within a whisker

