Shaine Casas Moves Up To #3 All-Time Amongst Americans With 50.40 100 Fly

2022 PHILLIPS 66 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Just a few hours after he “waved a warning flag” with his 26.56 back half split this morning, Shaine Casas went on to swim a 50.40 100 fly tonight, tying himself for third-fastest of all time amongst American men alongside Ian Crocker. In addition, he also ties for the sixth-fastest of all time in the event overall. Casas’ time was faster than what it took to win silver at the World Championships this year.

All-Time Rankings, Men’s 100 Fly:

Caeleb Dressel, United States — 49.45 (2021) Kristof Milak, Hungary — 49.68 (2021) Michael Phelps, United States — 49.82 (2009) Milorad Cavic, Serbia — 49.95 (2009) Joseph Schooling, Singapore — 50.39 (2016) Ian Crocker (2005)/Shaine Casas (2022) — 50.40

Casas paced his race completely different than this morning. In prelims, he back-ended his race, opening in 24.48 and closing in a 26.56 that was just 0.11 seconds off Caeleb Dressel’s 26.45 back half from his world record swim. Tonight, Casas pushed the front half of his race more, this time opening in a 23.31 and closing in 27.09.

Previously’ Casas’ personal best was the 50.56 that he swam at Austin Sectionals earlier this month.

Just a year ago, Casas was known to be primarily a backstroker in long course. After making the move from Texas A&M to train with Eddie Reese at the University of Texas, he has began to show off his versatility, having posted elite times in the 100 free, 100/200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM. However, he is ranked higher in the all-time rankings for the 100 fly he is for any of his other events, including the 200 back (the race where he took bronze at Worlds).

The scariest thing about this is that in Casas’ post-race interview, he said that he wasn’t happy with his time and wanted to go faster. What could his ceiling be?