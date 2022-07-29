Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Shaine Casas Moves Up To #3 All-Time Amongst Americans With 50.40 100 Fly

Comments: 15

2022 PHILLIPS 66 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Just a few hours after he “waved a warning flag” with his 26.56 back half split this morning, Shaine Casas went on to swim a 50.40 100 fly tonight, tying himself for third-fastest of all time amongst American men alongside Ian Crocker. In addition, he also ties for the sixth-fastest of all time in the event overall. Casas’ time was faster than what it took to win silver at the World Championships this year.

All-Time Rankings, Men’s 100 Fly:

  1. Caeleb Dressel, United States — 49.45 (2021)
  2. Kristof Milak, Hungary — 49.68 (2021)
  3. Michael Phelps, United States — 49.82 (2009)
  4. Milorad Cavic, Serbia — 49.95 (2009)
  5. Joseph Schooling, Singapore — 50.39 (2016)
  6. Ian Crocker (2005)/Shaine Casas (2022) — 50.40

Casas paced his race completely different than this morning. In prelims, he back-ended his race, opening in 24.48 and closing in a 26.56 that was just 0.11 seconds off Caeleb Dressel’s 26.45 back half from his world record swim. Tonight, Casas pushed the front half of his race more, this time opening in a 23.31 and closing in 27.09.

Previously’ Casas’ personal best was the 50.56 that he swam at Austin Sectionals earlier this month.

Just a year ago, Casas was known to be primarily a backstroker in long course. After making the move from Texas A&M to train with Eddie Reese at the University of Texas, he has began to show off his versatility, having posted elite times in the 100 free, 100/200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM. However, he is ranked higher in the all-time rankings for the 100 fly he is for any of his other events, including the 200 back (the race where he took bronze at Worlds).

The scariest thing about this is that in Casas’ post-race interview, he said that he wasn’t happy with his time and wanted to go faster. What could his ceiling be?

In This Story

15
BigBoiJohnson
31 seconds ago

Ties Crocker’s LEGENDARY 2005 Montreal World Championships 50.40, which Phelps himself considered to be his “worst beatdown” ever.




Former swimmer
16 minutes ago

Rooting for him. I hope he just gets better and better.




Austinpoolboy
24 minutes ago

Dang!!! I was on the Shane train, fell off, but now I am back on. This guy is amazing




Meathead
39 minutes ago

This guy will break 50 by 2024 olympics




ReneDescartes
52 minutes ago

ayo PVDH, I thought this guy was washed up?




Pvdh
Reply to  ReneDescartes
43 minutes ago

Lemme know when he contributes anything significant to team USA. You’ll be waiting forever.




jablo
Reply to  Pvdh
34 minutes ago

is a third place in the 200 bk at worlds not significant…? behind ryan murphy…?




Austinpoolboy
Reply to  Pvdh
18 minutes ago

Oh shut up Short course world champs




Taa
Reply to  Austinpoolboy
4 minutes ago

He had a pretty good medal haul though his 100bk gold swim time wasn’t really very fast compared to some of the isl guys times

I’m waiting for the duel meet with Australia before I get back on the train




Casasblanca
54 minutes ago

He’s already faster than Phelps ever was in the post-supersuit era (2010-16).




Taa
Reply to  Casasblanca
3 minutes ago

Joe Schooling is still faster




Gen D
56 minutes ago

the guy called it! a couple of years ago he said “I’m a flyer, it just hasn’t surfaced yet”

looking forward to seeing what he can do!




Taa
Reply to  Gen D
2 minutes ago

Freshman year I remember that was kinda weird he switched to fly for ncaas




Timmy Li
1 hour ago

WoooWeee DAT BOI FAST. DANG, DANG, Dang!!!





