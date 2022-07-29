Katie Ledecky Drops 4:35.77 400 IM, Would Have Won Bronze At Worlds

2022 PHILLIPS 66 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

What can’t Katie Ledecky do?

On Thursday, the 25-year-old won her third title of the 2022 US National Championships in an event that we usually don’t see her winning: the 400 IM. And not only did she win the 400 IM, but she also dropped nearly three seconds off her previous best time of 4:38.16 to go 4:35.77. That time would have been fast enough to win the event at the U.S. trials in April, and also would have been third at this year’s World Championships.

Being 25 and having broken the world record in three different events, we don’t really see best times from Ledecky in this stage of her career. So today marked her first personal best since May 2018, when she broke the world record in the 1500 free.

The win didn’t come easy for Ledecky though, as she had to battle Leah Smith, her domestic mid-distance freestyle rival, throughout the entire race. Ledecky was leading by a slim margin after the fly and back legs, but Smith came up on her to take the lead after the breaststroke. In order to secure the win, Ledecky had to run Smith down from behind in the strongest stroke for both swimmers: freestyle.

Ledecky’s race strategy was evident through her splits, considering that she dropped a blazing-fast 1:00.26 freestyle leg and went 29.53 on her final 50.

Smith vs. Ledecky, Comparative Splits:

Katie Ledecky Leah Smith Fly 1:02.50 1:03.21 Back 1:11.38 1:10.58 Breast 1:21.63 1:20.76 Free 1:00.26 1:02.11 Total 4:35.77 4:36.36

That 4:35.77 now moves Ledecky up to #13 all-time amongst American women. And although she just put up an international medal-worthy time in the 400 IM, she said in her post-race interview that she doesn’t plan to add the event to any major meet lineups in the future because she wanted to focus on the distance free events.