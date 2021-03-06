Georgia Tech Picks Up Verbal Commitment from Summer Jrs Qualifier Cade Martin

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Cade Martin, a high school junior from Greenwood Village, Colorado, has announced his verbal commitment to swim at the Georgia Institute of Technology beginning in the fall of 2022.

“I am extremely proud and excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Georgia Tech. I would like to thank all of my family, friends, coaches, and teachers who have helped me along the way. #gojackets🐝”

Martin attends Cherry Creek High School where he is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. He was a two-time finalist as a freshman at the 2019 Colorado High School 5A State Championships, coming in 10th in the 100 back (52.90) and 12th in the 100 fly (51.84). He was the only 9th grader in the A final of the 100 back. His sophomore season was scuttled due to COVID but as soon as the pools opened up again in the summer of 2020, he began registering best times. In fact, since August, he has improved his lifetime bests in the LCM 50 free, 50/100 back, and 50/100 fly and the SCY 100 free, 100 back, and 100 fly.

Martin does his year-round swimming with Aquawolves Swim Team. He competed at Winter Juniors West in the 100 back and 200 back in December 2019. He also time-trialed the 100 fly and 200 IM and earned PBs in both. This past fall he lowered his 100 fly time, scored a Summer Juniors standard in the 100 back, and picked up a PB in the 100 free at a dual meet against Front Range Barracudas in October. His best 50 and 200 fly times come from another CUDA vs AQUA dual, but in February 2020.

Best times:

50 back – 24.76

100 back – 49.68

200 back – 1:50.39 (1:49.19 altitude–adjusted)

100 fly – 50.36

200 fly – 2:02.26 (2:01.06 altitude–adjusted)

50 free – 22.18

100 free – 47.66

200 IM – 1:56.25

Martin will join the already committed Adam O’Brien in the Yellow Jackets’ class of 2026. It took 47.50/1:45.29 to score in the backstroke events at 2021 ACC Men’s Championships. Georgia Tech tied with Notre Dame for 7th place. GT’s highest scoring backstroker was junior Kyle Barone, who placed 4th in the 100 back.

