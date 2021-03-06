Watch Ledecky Swim First Race In A Year: PSS San Antonio Day 1 Race Videos

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)
- March 3-7, 2021
- North East ISD Blossom Athletic Complex, San Antonio, TX
- LCM Format
- Start Times (Central Time): Prelims: 10 AM / Finals: 7 PM
- Day 1 Live Recap
Women’s Heat 1 Race Video
Katie Ledecky raced at her first major meet post-lockdown, opening things up with the 1500 freestyle. Ledecky won the event with a 15:42.92 which was a decent amount slower than her current world record of 15:20.48 from back in 2018.
Ashley Twitchell and Erica Sullivan joined Ledecky on the podium, hitting times of 16:04.29 and 16:07.66, respectively.
Men’s Heat 1 Race Video
On the men’s side, Jordan Wilimovsky opened his meet with a 15:15.28 to win the 1500 freestyle. Wilimovsky won the event despite swimming 30 seconds over his PB of 14:45.03 from back in 2016 and the Rio Olympics.
Will Gallant foll0wed Wilimovsky with a 15:20.39 for silver and Marwan El-Kamash hit a 15:27.06 for bronze.
Women’s Heat 2 Race Video
Sandpipers of Nevada teammates Paige Kuwata and Abby Dunford went 1-2 in the B final of the women’s 1500 freestyle. Kuwata got her hand on the first with a 16:28.18 best time, lowering it from a 16:46.63. Dunford followed Kuwata, coming in 11 seconds later in a 16:39.77.
Caroline Pennington rounded out the top three in the heat, touching with a 16:47.08
Final Results – Women’s 1500 Freestyle
- Katie Ledecky – 15:42.92
- Ashley Twitchell – 16:04.29
- Erica Sullivan – 16:07.66
- Haley Anderson – 16:11.73
- Leah Smith – 16:11.80
- Ally McHugh – 16:20.27
- Katie Grimes – 16:20.35
- Bella Sims – 16:21.22
- Paige Kuwata – 16:28.18
- Abby Dunford – 16:39.77
- Caroline Pennington – 16:47.08
- Sophia Karras – 16:53.07
- Rachel Stege – 17:00.56
- Ayumi Macias Alba – 17:15.31
Final Results – Men’s 1500 Freestyle
- Jordan Wilimovsky – 15:15.28
- Will Gallant – 15:20.39
- Marwan El-Kamash – 15:27.06
- Chris Wieser – 15:31.86
- David Heron – 15:51.36
- Christian Bayo – 15:54.13