Watch Ledecky Swim First Race In A Year: PSS San Antonio Day 1 Race Videos

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)

Women’s Heat 1 Race Video

Katie Ledecky raced at her first major meet post-lockdown, opening things up with the 1500 freestyle. Ledecky won the event with a 15:42.92 which was a decent amount slower than her current world record of 15:20.48 from back in 2018.

Ashley Twitchell and Erica Sullivan joined Ledecky on the podium, hitting times of 16:04.29 and 16:07.66, respectively.

Men’s Heat 1 Race Video

On the men’s side, Jordan Wilimovsky opened his meet with a 15:15.28 to win the 1500 freestyle. Wilimovsky won the event despite swimming 30 seconds over his PB of 14:45.03 from back in 2016 and the Rio Olympics.

Will Gallant foll0wed Wilimovsky with a 15:20.39 for silver and Marwan El-Kamash hit a 15:27.06 for bronze.

Women’s Heat 2 Race Video

Sandpipers of Nevada teammates Paige Kuwata and Abby Dunford went 1-2 in the B final of the women’s 1500 freestyle. Kuwata got her hand on the first with a 16:28.18 best time, lowering it from a 16:46.63. Dunford followed Kuwata, coming in 11 seconds later in a 16:39.77.

Caroline Pennington rounded out the top three in the heat, touching with a 16:47.08

Final Results – Women’s 1500 Freestyle

Final Results – Men’s 1500 Freestyle