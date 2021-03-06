Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Watch Manuel, Pieroni, And More Race To Gold: PSS San Antonio Day 2 Race Videos

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)

On the second day of racing at the 2021 Pro Swim Series – San Antoni0, Simone Manuel and Blake Pieroni took the sprint crowns by win the women’s and men’s 100 freestyle, respectively. Manuel opened up her meet with a 54.62 victory while Pieroni led the field in 49.19.

Next up, Molly Hannis delivered a 1:07.10 to win the 100 breast as Michael Andrew took the men’s title, nearly dipping under the 1-minute mark with a 1:00.10.

In the 200 butterfly, Hali Flickinger was the sole woman to get under 2:08 in the event and won the event in a 2:07.55. Zheng Quah topped the men’s butterfly podium with his 1:57.52.

Katie Ledecky won her second gold medal of the meet, hitting a 4:05.00 400 freestyle as Marwan El Kamash moved up from bronze in the 1500 to claim gold in the 400 with a 3:50.05.

Check out the A final race videos from Day 2 of the meet below. Note, however, that we don’t have access to the men’s 100 breaststroke final. For access to both A and B finals from Day 2, click here.

