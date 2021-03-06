Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Watch all the Race Videos from Day 3 of Pro Swim Series-San Antonio

Pro Swim Series – San Antonio (March)

Below are videos of all the championship and consolation final races from Day Three of the 2020 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio. Videos can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

Women’s 200 Freestyle

A Final

  1. Katie Ledecky (Nation’s Capital), 1:56.62
  2. Katie McLaughlin (Cal Aquatics), 1:57.48
  3. Leah Smith (Unattached), 1:58.54

B Final

Abbey Weitzeil (Cal Aquatics), 2:00.11

Men’s 200 Freestyle

A Final

  1. Andrew Seliskar (Cal Aquatics), 1:47.01
  2. Blake Pieroni (Sandpipers of Nevada), 1:48.68
  3. Khader Baqlah (Gator Swim Club), 1:48.96

B Final

Townley Haas (Nova of Virginia), 1:49.27

Women’s 200 Backstroke

A Final

  1. Kathleen Baker (Team Elite), 2:07.54
  2. Regan Smith (Riptide), 2:08.80
  3. Lisa Bratton (Aggie Swim Club), 2:09.58

B Final

Sherridon Dressel (Gator Swim Club), 2:14.41

Men’s 200 Backstroke

A Final

  1. Ryan Murphy (Cal Aquatics), 1:56.06
  2. Chris Reid (Wolfpack Elite), 1:59.60
  3. Anthony Rincon (Veritas), 2:02.37

B Final

Liam Custer (Sarasota Sharks), 2:04.89

Women’s 400 Individual Medley

A Final

  1. Melanie Margalis (Saint Petersburg), 4:37.81
  2. Ally McHugh (Wisconsin Aquatics), 4:39.11
  3. Emma Weyant (Sarasota Sharks), 4:39.18

B Final

Michaela Mattes (Sarasota Sharks), 4:52.04

Men’s 400 Individual Medley

A Final

  1. Chase Kalisz (Athens Bulldog), 4:16.53
  2. Jay Litherland (Dynamo Swim Club), 4:18.06
  3. Jacob Heidtmann (Team Elite), 4:18.11

B Final

Raunak Khosla (Dynamo Swim Club), 4:26.14

Women’s 100 Butterfly

A Final

  1. Regan Smith (Riptide), 57.88
  2. Kelsi Dahlia (Cardinal Aquatics), 58.48
  3. Aly Tetzloff (Wolfpack Elite), 59.02

B Final

Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 1:00.10

Men’s 100 Butterfly

A Final

  1. Tom Shields (Cal Aquatics), 52.25
  2. Michael Andrew (Race Pace Club), 52.53
  3. Maxime Rooney (Pleasanton), 52.71

B Final

Andrew Seliskar (Cal Aquatics), 52.39

