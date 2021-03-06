Watch all the Race Videos from Day 3 of Pro Swim Series-San Antonio

Pro Swim Series – San Antonio (March)
- March 3-7, 2021
- North East ISD Blossom Athletic Complex, San Antonio, TX
- LCM Format
- Meet Central
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Session Timelines
- Live Stream (USA Swimming)
- Live Stream (Olympic Channel)
- Start Times (Central Time): Prelims: 10 AM, Finals: 7 PM
- Day 3 Finals Recap
Below are videos of all the championship and consolation final races from Day Three of the 2020 Pro Swim Series – San Antonio. Videos can be found on USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
Women’s 200 Freestyle
A Final
- Katie Ledecky (Nation’s Capital), 1:56.62
- Katie McLaughlin (Cal Aquatics), 1:57.48
- Leah Smith (Unattached), 1:58.54
B Final
Abbey Weitzeil (Cal Aquatics), 2:00.11
Men’s 200 Freestyle
A Final
- Andrew Seliskar (Cal Aquatics), 1:47.01
- Blake Pieroni (Sandpipers of Nevada), 1:48.68
- Khader Baqlah (Gator Swim Club), 1:48.96
B Final
Townley Haas (Nova of Virginia), 1:49.27
Women’s 200 Backstroke
A Final
- Kathleen Baker (Team Elite), 2:07.54
- Regan Smith (Riptide), 2:08.80
- Lisa Bratton (Aggie Swim Club), 2:09.58
B Final
Sherridon Dressel (Gator Swim Club), 2:14.41
Men’s 200 Backstroke
A Final
- Ryan Murphy (Cal Aquatics), 1:56.06
- Chris Reid (Wolfpack Elite), 1:59.60
- Anthony Rincon (Veritas), 2:02.37
B Final
Liam Custer (Sarasota Sharks), 2:04.89
Women’s 400 Individual Medley
A Final
- Melanie Margalis (Saint Petersburg), 4:37.81
- Ally McHugh (Wisconsin Aquatics), 4:39.11
- Emma Weyant (Sarasota Sharks), 4:39.18
B Final
Michaela Mattes (Sarasota Sharks), 4:52.04
Men’s 400 Individual Medley
A Final
- Chase Kalisz (Athens Bulldog), 4:16.53
- Jay Litherland (Dynamo Swim Club), 4:18.06
- Jacob Heidtmann (Team Elite), 4:18.11
B Final
Raunak Khosla (Dynamo Swim Club), 4:26.14
Women’s 100 Butterfly
A Final
- Regan Smith (Riptide), 57.88
- Kelsi Dahlia (Cardinal Aquatics), 58.48
- Aly Tetzloff (Wolfpack Elite), 59.02
B Final
Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 1:00.10
Men’s 100 Butterfly
A Final
- Tom Shields (Cal Aquatics), 52.25
- Michael Andrew (Race Pace Club), 52.53
- Maxime Rooney (Pleasanton), 52.71
B Final
Andrew Seliskar (Cal Aquatics), 52.39