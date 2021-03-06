Gretchen Walsh Posts 57.43 100 Meter Fly at Dynamo LC Meet in Georgia

Dynamo Long Course Elite Meet

Friday, March 5th – Sunday, March 7th, 2021

Jason Turcotte LC Competition Pool, Chamblee, GA

Long Course Meters (50 meters)

Results on Meet Mobile: “Dynamo Long Course Elite Meet”

On Friday at Dynamo’s Elite Meet in Georgia, U.S. National Team member Gretchen Walsh of Nashville Aquatic Club swam a lifetime best 100 fly of 57.43.

This 1st place finish in the finals heat destroyed her previous best, 58.84, from 2019 Summer Nationals. This was a tremendous swim for the 18-year-old Olympic hopeful who is now tied with fellow U.S. National Teamer Kate Douglass for #7 in the world this season:

18-year-old Walsh is among the top 5 American women in this event this season, all of whom are in their teens and have broken 58.00. She has committed to Virginia for the fall of 2021, following in the footsteps of older sister Alex Walsh. Back in May 2019, we listed Walsh as #1 on SwimSwam’s List of Way Too Early NCAA Recruit Ranks for the girl’s high school class of 2021, mainly for her sprint free, 100 back, and 200 free times.

To claim victory in Georgia on Friday, Walsh beat out fellow National Teamer Erika Brown from Tennessee Aquatics who touched the wall 2nd with a time of 59.43. Brown came within .70 of her best 100 meter fly time from the January 2020 Pro Swim Series.

Other Standout Swims