Georgia Commits Coetzee & Sates Take 400 Free Titles In South Africa

2020 SOUTH AFRICAN SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, October 24th – Tuesday, October 27th

Seal Swim Centre, Pietermaritzburg, SA

SCM (25m)

SwimSwam Preview

Results

The 2020 South African Short Course Championships kicked off today in Pietermaritzburg with just one event on the schedule for men and women.

Contesting the 400m freestyle to get this 4-day meet underway, 18-year-old Dune Coetzee got it done for gold in a time of 4:07.95. That’s a monster personal best for the Tuks Swimming Club athlete, whose career-quickest entering this meet rested at the 4:14.67 logged at this same meet 2 years ago.

Tonight, the next closest competitor was multi-national record holder in the breaststroke, Tatjana Schoenmaker, who produced a new PB of 4:09.33 to take the runner-up spot.

Another teenager topped the podium in the men’s race, as Matt Sates touched the wall in a time of 3:43.55 for gold. Sates’ time checks-in as a new lifetime best and cleared the field by well over 3 seconds, with Dantee Nortjee produced a silver medal-worthy 3:47.97.

Both Coetzee and Sates have committed to swim at the University of Georgia for the class of 2022.