Futures Qualifier Noa Chambers Will Join Tufts University This Fall (2024).

Noa Chambers of Amherst, Massachusetts has committed to swim at Tufts University beginning fall of 2024. She previously swam for the Amherst Tritons Swim Team and Upper Valley Aquatic Club before switching to train under Nick Rice, the head coach of Bluefish Swim Club.

I am so so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at Tufts University! A huge thank you to all my teammates, coaches, and family, I wouldn’t be where I am today without your support. GO JUMBOS!!!

Chambers is primarily a backstroker, and has Futures qualifying times in the 100 and 200 backstroke. At the 2023 Futures Championships—West Fargo, she swam times of 1:05.92/2:24.58 to place 11th and 20th, respectively.

More recently, at the NJ SCAR TYR LC Winter Invitational, she shaved off nearly four tenths in the 100 (1:05.57) and just over six tenths in the 200 (2:23.91).

Chambers has had a stellar senior year thus far. At her midseason meet, the 2023 New England Swimming Senior Championships, she swam four personal bests across her top events, posting a 2:03.52 200 back, 4:33.17 400 IM, 2:08.56 200 IM, and 52.82 100 free. In the 100 back, she was less than a tenth off her best time, clocking 56.98.

Top times:

100 back – 56.89

200 back – 2:03.52

400 IM – 4:33.17

200 IM – 2:08.56

100 free – 52.82

200 free – 1:55.10

Tufts is a Division III program and a member of the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC). Under head coach Adam Hoyt, the Jumbo women repeated as the 2023 NESCAC Conference Champions, scoring 300+ more points than second place Williams University to win with a score of 1984.5 points. The team went on to finish 6th at the 2023 NCAA DIII Championships, matching their highest finish in program history.

Chambers will look to boost Tufts’ already strong backstroke crew. At the 2023 NESCAC Championships, the Tufts women went 3-4-5 in the 200 back and placed second and sixth in the 100. Chambers’ best times would have tied for third in the 100 back and placed fourth in the 200 back, while ranking second and third, respectively, on Tufts’ roster.

Madison Hagberg was the Jumbo’s top backstroker throughout the 2023 season, with personal bests of 56.77/2:01.78 in the 100/200 back. Chambers will overlap with Hagberg, a sophomore this year, for two seasons.

Chambers will join Shehani Venturi, Olivia Pettit, Alli Brown, Anna Gjervold, Lila Strober, and Clara Behling in Tufts’ class of 2028.

