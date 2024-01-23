IM/Distance Free Specialist Ryan Musich to Swim for Chapman Univeristy (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Burlingame Aquatic Club’s Ryan Musich has elected to stay in state to swim and study at Chapman University starting this fall (2024). Musich is from San Mateo, California and is currently a senior at Hillsdale High School.

I am stoked to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Chapman University! Many thanks to my coaches, family and friends who have supported me along this journey. Thank you Coach J and Coach Jason for this incredible opportunity. Go Panthers!!! ❤️🖤

Musich excels at the IM and distance freestyle events. He had a breakout junior year, dropping over eight seconds in his 400 IM (4:08.57), nearly four seconds in his 500 free (4:47.17), and just under 2 seconds in his 200 free (1:47.75). He kept this momentum heading into senior year, setting several personal bests at the 2023 PC BAC Spooky Fall Classic, where he swam times of 1:47.21/10:03.86/16:37.57 in the 200/1000/1650 free.

This past December, he continued his upward trajectory by hitting best times in nearly every event he swam at the Comfort Suites Corvallis Oregon Senior Open. There, he shaved a few tenths off his 400 IM (4:08.11), 100 free (47.98), 50 free (22.71), and clipped over a second off his previous best in the 100 breaststroke (59.92).

Best times:

400 IM – 4:08.11

200 IM – 1:55.53

1650 Free – 16:37.57

500 Free – 4:47.17

100 Free – 47.98

Chapman University, a Division III program, is located in Orange, California and a member of the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC). The Panthers are led by Juliet Suess, who is in the midst of her second season with the team. During her first year as head coach, Suess led the Chapman men to a fourth place finish at the SCIAC Championships—their best finish in program history.

Musich will make an immediate impact when he arrives on campus. His best times in the 200/400 IM and 500/1650 free would have led the team last season, while at this past year’s SCIAC Championships, his 400 IM would have qualified him for the championship final, his 200 IM would have qualified him for the B-final, and his 1650 would have placed ninth.

Musich will join Ben Allen and Ryan McMillan in the Panther’s class of 2028.

