College Swimming Weekly Preview: January 24 – 30

This past weekend sure was an exciting one. Gretchen Walsh had the fastest 50 free and 50 butterfly splits of all-time and she was in a practice suit. Leon Marchand and the ASU Sun Devils traveled to Cal where the top two teams in the nation ended a dual meet in a ….TIE. With about one month until most conference meets, the countdown is here.
This week is another great week of dual meets and rivalries. Numerous in-state rivalries are highlighting this week’s schedule including Florida vs Florida State, Indiana vs Purdue, Kentucky vs Louisville, and Duke vs UNC.
Texas will travel to North Carolina and take on NC State on Friday before competing against Duke on Saturday. Friday’s meet will be one to watch as all four team’s are ranked in the top 10. The Teaxs women are ranked #2 and the NC State women are ranked #7. The men’s side will be a good battle as well as NC State is #5 and Texas is #7.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Oakland vs. Cleveland State University
|1/26
|X
|X
|Arkansas vs. Kansas
|1/26
|X
|LSU vs. Tennessee
|1/27
|X
|X
|Florida vs. Florida State
|1/26
|X
|X
|South Carolina vs. Georgia Tech
|1/26
|X
|X
|Vanderbilt vs. Little Rock
|1/27
|X
|Indiana vs. Purdue
|1/27
|X
|X
|Tim Welsh Classic (Ohio State, Indiana State, Notre Dame, Akron
|1/26-1/27
|X
|X
|Illinois vs. Nebraska
|1/27
|X
|Iowa State vs. West Virginia vs. Villanova
|1/27
|X
|X
|Duke vs. UNC
|1/26
|X
|X
|NC State vs. Texas
|1/26
|X
|X
|Duke vs. Texas
|1/27
|X
|X
|Kentucky vs. Louisville
|1/27
|X
|X
|Lafayette vs NJIT
|1/27
|X
|Fordham vs. Iona
|1/24
|X
|X
|George Mason vs. UMBC
|1/27
|X
|X
|Old Dominion vs American
|1/27
|X
|X
|Loyola MD vs Army
|1/27
|X
|X
|Loyola MD vs Mount St. Mary’s
|1/28
|X
|X
|Little Rock vs. North Texas vs. Vanderbilt
|1/27
|X
|Florida International vs. Florida Atlantic
|1/27
|X
|UIC vs. Evansville vs. Missouri State
|1/26
|X
|X
|UIC Invite (UIC, Missouri State, Evansville
|1/27
|X
|X
|Butler Invite (Xavier, Valpo, Youngstown State, UIndy, Eastern Ill., Ball State
|1/28
|X
|X
|Georgetown vs. William & Mary
|1/27
|X
|X
|Bucknell vs Lehigh
|1/27
|X
|X
|Columbia vs Navy
|1/26
|X
|X
|Colorado State vs. Northern Colorado
|1/27
|X
|New Mexico vs. New Mexico State
|1/27
|X
|Denver vs. Air Force vs. Seattle
|1/27
|X
|X
|Nebraska Omaha vs. South Dakota
|1/26
|X
|X
|IUPUI vs. UChicago
|1/26
|X
|X
|IUPUI vs. UIC
|1/27
|X
|X
|Wisconsin vs. Green Bay
|1/26
|X
|X
|Green Bay vs. Milwaukee
|1/27
|X
|X
|George Washington vs. Yale
|1/27
|X
|X
|SLU vs. Maryville
|1/27
|X
|X
|Rhode Island vs. Central Connecticut State
|1/27
|X
|1/26-1/27
|X
|X
|Miami vs. Rice vs. Houston
|1/26
|X
|Rice vs. Miami
|1/27
|X
|East Carolina vs. Georgia Tech
|1/27
|X
|Delaware vs. Towson
|1/27
|X
|X
|Liberty vs. Campbell
|1/26-1/27
|X
|X
|Columbia vs. Dartmouth
|1/27
|X
|Cornell vs. Brown
|1/27
|X
|Iona vs. Manhattan
|1/27
|X
|X
|Le Moyne vs. Niagara
|1/26
|X
|X
|Niagara vs. Gannon
|1/27
|X
|Siena vs. Assumption vs. Saint Peter’s
|1/28
|X
|Valpo vs. Bethel
|1/26
|X
|X
|Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green
|1/26
|X
|Ball State vs. Ohio
|1/27
|X
|Marshall vs. Toledo
|1/27
|X
|Western Pennsylvania Invite (Duquesne, Western PA, Carnegie Mellon, St. Francis
|1/26-1/27
|X
|New Hampshire vs. Maine
|1/26
|X
|James Madison vs. Richmond
|1/27
|X
|Binghamton vs. Marist
|1/27
|X
|X
|UNC Pembroke vs. UNC Asheville
|1/27
|X
|North Florida vs. Georgia Southern
|1/27
|X
|UNLV vs. Wyoming vs. UCSB
|1/26-1/27
|X
|X
|NAU vs. Utah Tech
|1/26-1/27
|X
|VMI vs. Washington and Lee
|1/27
|X
|X
|Maine vs. Providence
|1/27
|X
|X
|Incarnate Word vs. Trinity
|1/27
|X
|X
|San Diego vs. San Diego State
|1/26
|X
|UC Davis vs. Pacific
|2/3
|X
|Sacred Heart vs. Holy Cross
|1/28
|X
|Southern Indiana vs. Rose-Hulman
|1/27
|X
|X
|St. Bonaventure vs. Canisius
|1/27
|X
|X
|Loyola Marymount vs. Westmont College
|1/27
|X
|Pepperdine vs. Azusa Pacific
|1/27
|X
|BostonU vs Bryant
|1/27
|X
|X
|Miami (OH) vs. Ball State
|1/26
|X
|Cal Poly vs. UC Santa Cruz
|1/27
|X
|X