College Swimming Weekly Preview: January 24 – 30

This past weekend sure was an exciting one. Gretchen Walsh had the fastest 50 free and 50 butterfly splits of all-time and she was in a practice suit. Leon Marchand and the ASU Sun Devils traveled to Cal where the top two teams in the nation ended a dual meet in a ….TIE. With about one month until most conference meets, the countdown is here.

This week is another great week of dual meets and rivalries. Numerous in-state rivalries are highlighting this week’s schedule including Florida vs Florida State, Indiana vs Purdue, Kentucky vs Louisville, and Duke vs UNC.

Texas will travel to North Carolina and take on NC State on Friday before competing against Duke on Saturday. Friday’s meet will be one to watch as all four team’s are ranked in the top 10. The Teaxs women are ranked #2 and the NC State women are ranked #7. The men’s side will be a good battle as well as NC State is #5 and Texas is #7.