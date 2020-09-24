Futures Qualifier Lainey Quinones Announces Verbal Commitment to Villanova

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lainey Quinones from Clarendon Hills, Illinois has announced her verbal commitment to Villanova University beginning in the fall of 2021.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academics and athletic career at Villanova University! I choose Villanova for it’s [sic] outstanding School of Nursing and amazing athletic programs. A huge thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for supporting me along the way. I can’t wait to be part of such an amazing team! Go Cats!”

A senior at Hinsdale Central High School, Quinones specializes in sprint free and is the school’s team captain. She swam the 100 free at the 2019 Illinois Girls High School Swimming and Diving Championships last November and contributed to Hinsdale Central relays. Notably, she clocked a PB in the 50 free (23.87) leading off the 200 free relay. She now swims year-round with Hinsdale Swim Club, after having spent several years with WEST Swim Club. This summer she earned new PBs in the LCM 50 free (26.99), 100 free (59.60), 100 back (1:05.94), and 100 fly (1:05.46) at an intrasquad meet at the end of July. Last spring, she picked up new times in the SCY 100 back (57.77) and 100 fly (56.32) at Illinois Swimming LSC Senior Short Course Championships. She placed 6th in the fly and 27th in the back; she also finaled in the 50 free (20th).

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.87

100 free – 51.63

100 fly – 56.32

50 back – 27.12

100 back – 57.77

Quinones will join the Wildcats in the fall of 2025 with Emily Zimmermann, Francesca Raimondi, and Pepper Ritchey. Her best times would have scored for Villanova in the A finals of the 100 free and 100 fly and the B finals of the 50 free and 100 back at 2020 Big East Championships.

