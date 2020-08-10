3x YMCA Nationals Finalist Emily Zimmermann Sends Verbal to Villanova

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.



Emily Zimmermann of Spring Lake, NJ has verbally committed to swim at Villanova University beginning in the 2021-2022 season. She was named team captain at Ranney High School during her junior season and will continue to lead the team in her final year. She swims year-round for the YMCA of Greater Monmouth.

“I chose Villanova for its outstanding academics and swim program. When you feel at home over a Zoom Official Visit you have to believe it’s a great fit! I would like to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for their endless support and encouragement. I couldn’t be more excited to spend four years with such an amazing team! #NovaNation! #Gocats!!!”

Last summer, Zimmermann competed at the YMCA Long Course Nationals in College Park, MD. She swam the 50, 100, and 200 breast, and the 200 IM. She earned finals swims in all four races. That included placing 21st in the 200 IM with a time of 2:26.70, and swimming in the A-finals of the 50, 100 and 200 breast, finishing 4th, 7th, and 6th, respectively. Zimmermann earned personal best times in all four of the events she swam at the meet.

At her December meet at Rutgers University, she picked up four new YMCA National times in the 50, 100, and 200 free and the 400 IM. She now has seven qualifying times.

In January of 2020, Zimmermann competed at the Monmouth County Swim Championships in the 100 breast and the 200 IM. She finished 4th in the 100 breast (1:09.30) and placed 2nd in the 200 IM (2:16.19). She anchored Ranney High School’s 200 free relay in 25.93, earning 10th place. She split a 31.12 on the breaststroke leg of the 200 medley relay, which finished 12th.

Zimmermann was named 2020 Female Athlete of the Year at Ranney High School. She holds the school record in the 100 breast and 200 IM, and she is a member of the school’s record-holding 200 free relay.

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 1:03.93

200 breast – 2:21.72

200 IM – 2:07.40

50 free – 24.53

100 free – 52.98

400 IM – 4:34.71

Zimmermann will join the 2020 Big East Conference Champions in the fall of 2021. She would have been an A-finalist in both the 100 and 200 breast at the conference meet. Her top times would have made her Villanova’s 3rd fastest 100 breaststroker this season behind Big East Conference 100 breast champion Maggie Kleinsmith and runner-up Rayann Jaryszak. Similarly, she would’ve been the fourth fastest 200 breaststroker behind 200 breast champion Kaitlin Gravell, as well a Kleinsmith and Jaryszak.

Zimmermann is one of 3 announced recruits for the Villanova class of 2025 so far, joining Aubrey Bowles and Pepper Ritchey.

