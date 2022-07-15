Freestyle and Backstroke Specialist Terry Li Commits to Babson College (DIII)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Terry Li, a freestyle and backstroke specialist in the high school class of 2022, has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic careers at the Division III Babson College. Li is from Ridgefield, Connecticut where he swims for Ridgefield High School and the Ridgefield Aquatics Club. He will be moving to Massachusetts and joining the Beavers for the 2022-2023 season

I chose Babson because I wanted to attend a prestigious college where I’m capable of pursuing a degree in finance and entrepreneurship while furthering my athletic career.

Prior to living in Connecticut, Li spent 13 years in Southern California where he fell in love with swimming while watching the sunset. He is primarily a freestyler who competes in all events from sprint to distance. Li also regularly competes in the backstroke events.

Best Times SCY:

100 free- 51.01

200 free- 1:48.01

500 free- 4:55.81

1650 free- 17:06.21

100 back- 56.22

200 back- 2:00.13

At the 2020 Connecticut Senior Championships, Li competed in the 100, 200, 500, and 1000 yard freestyles as well as the 100 backstroke. In the 200 freestyle, he finished 18th in prelims, qualifying for finals where he came in 19th overall. His highest finish of the meet, Li posted a 1:49.93 in prelims and a 1:51.36 in finals. In prelims, he was not quite two seconds off his best time in the event, which is from 2018.

Babson College is located in Wellesley Massachusetts. They compete in the New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference, or NEWMAC. In 2022, the Babson Beaver men’s team finished the NEWMAC Championships in 5th place out of 7 teams with 519 points. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) won the meet with a total of 1635 points.

At the NEWMAC Championships, 20 swimmers total advance to finals (10 in the A final, 10 in the B final). Li has potential to contribute to the Beaver’s point totals, with best times that would qualify for the B final in a few different races. Comparing his best times to last year’s championships, Li would have finished 16th in the 1650, 16th in the 200 back, and 18th in the 100 back.

Babson does not currently have a head coach listed for the 2022-2023 season. Former coach Kristy Jones was hired at the Division I Holy Cross after leading the Beavers for 6 seasons. When Li arrives in Massachusetts, he will be joined by fellow Connecticut resident Raj Padda and Ohio’s Spencer Ernst.

