SwimSwam Pulse: 60.9% Think USC & UCLA Leaving Pac-12 Is Bad For NCAA Swimming

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers if USC and UCLA was a good move for college swimming:

Question: Do you think USC and UCLA going to the Big Ten is a good move for college swimming?

RESULTS

No – 60.9%

60.9% Yes – 20.6%

20.6% Not sure – 18.5%

Shockwaves were sent through college sports on June 30 when it was first rumored and then confirmed that the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins would be leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in just two short years.

The move is a significant one in the NCAA as a whole, with rumors of other massive changes in the Big 12 and SEC coming in the following days as the Power Five conferences jockey for position in this current realignment phase.

While the move was made with the big money sports such as football and basketball primarily in mind, it begged the question of what its effect would be on the rest of the athletic programs.

For swimming & diving, it leaves just five schools in the Pac-12 that sponsor both a men’s and women’s team, with USC consistently a top-three team in the conference along with Cal and Stanford.

UCLA, which only has a women’s program, has also generally ranked fourth in the Pac-12 behind those three aforementioned teams.

Another hurdle for a sport like swimming with a much smaller budget than football or basketball is the travel, with the conference’s geography now spanning some 2,800 miles.

Just under 61 percent of fans believe this is a bad move for college swimming, while another 18.5 percent are undecided.

Over 20 percent believe it was a positive move, possibly due in part to the news that heading to the Big Ten may have saved UCLA’s Olympic sports.

