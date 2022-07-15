Futures Qualifier Anna Boyer Commits to University of California-Davis

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Anna Boyer, a Futures qualifier from West Linn, Oregon, has announced her commitment to the University of California-Davis. A 2022 high school graduate, Boyer will join the Aggies in the fall.

I am beyond thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at UC Davis! A huge thanks to everyone who has supported me through it all! Super excited to be apart of the aggie family!💙💛

Boyer previously swam for West Linn High School and Lake Oswego Swim Club. She specializes in the sprint freestyle events, owning the Futures qualifying times in both the 50 and the 100.

Best Times SCY:

50 free- 23.87

100 free- 51.64

200 free- 1:54.45

100 fly- 1:00.57

At the 2022 OSAA 6A (largest schools) State Championships, Boyer competed in the 50 and 100 freestyles. She placed 3rd in the 100 (52.30) and 5th in the 50 (24.40). The meet was run in a timed-finals only format, eliminating the chance for a second swim.

Boyer competed in the St. George Speedo Sectionals in April of 2021. There, she swam the 50, 100, and 200 yard freestyles as well as the 100 fly. Her highest finish was in the 50 free, where she came in 22nd overall with a time of 24.37. That was also the only event in which she qualified for finals.

The University of California-Davis is a Division I mid-major program that competes as part of the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF). At the 2022 MPSF Championships, the Aggie women finished 5th out of 9 teams.

Boyer will likely contribute to Davis’ point totals at conference, as her best times place her in the B or C finals. Last year, her personal bests would have put her 19th in the 50 free, 12th in the 100 free, and 20th in the 200 free.

In the fall, Boyer will be joined by fellow class of 2026 recruits Taylor Hansen and Emma Hermeston.

