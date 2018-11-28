Florida HS 2A State: Gulliver Prep Girls Secure A Five-Peat Title

FHSAA 2A State Championships

Results

Saturday, November 17

Stuart, FL

The Florida High School State Series concluded on Saturday, November 17 with the class 2A state championships.

Top 5 Final Boys’ Team Scores:

Jesuit- 212.5 Gulliver Prep- 179 Land O’Lakes- 161 Mater Lakes/Cape Coral- 125

Top 5 Final Girls’ Team Scores:

Gulliver Prep- 244 Holy Names- 165 Gulf Breeze- 158 Fort Walton Beach- 137 Land O’Lakes- 131

The Jesuit boys successfully defended their 2017 state title and took down Gulliver Prep by 33.5 points. Taking third by 16 points were the Land O’Lakes boys. Mater Lakes and Cape Coral tied for fourth with 125 points.

On the girls’ side, Gulliver Prep made it a 5-peat state title this year. Gulliver Prep showed their dominance also by taking the meet by 79 points over runner-up Holy Names. Just behind Holy Names by 7 points were the third-place Gulf Breeze girls. Fort Walton Beach took fourth over Land O’Lakes by 6 points.

Meet Highlights:

Ryley Ober of Bayshore achieved a 3-peat in the 200 free, winning the event in a 1:48.93. The IU commit also defended her title in the 100 free with a 51.00.

In the 100 fly, Gulliver Prep senior Emily Cordovi was aiming for a remarkable 4th consecutive title in the event. However, Sara Stotler of Clay stole the spotlight and clinched the 100 fly title with a 54.82. Cordovi finished with a 55.02. Later in the meet, Cordovi made a 3-peat in the 100 back with a 56.59. Cordovi ended her career with 3 consecutive titles in both the 100 fly and 100 back.

A surprising turn of events occurred in the 400 free relay. The girls of Gulliver Prep DQed their relay, which allowed the Suncoast girls to take the title over Gulf Breeze 3:36.09 to 3:36.83. Gulliver Prep’s other victories in the 200 medley relay (1:46.03) and 200 free relay (1:37.56) still allowed them to comfortably take the state championship.

On the boys’ side, Tyler Watson of Paxon successfully defended his 100 fly title with a 48.82. The future Gator also won the 200 IM, after taking second last year, with a 1:49.11.

Merritt Island’s Lucas Kravchenko and Land O’Lakes’ Patryk Pilkowski both were aiming to take double wins at this meet. Kravchenko won the 200 free (1:40.57) and Pilkowski won the 50 free (20.87). The duo faced off in the 100 back later in the meet. In the end, it was Kravchenko who won the event and achieved double wins. His winning time was a 50.14, Pilkowski took second with a 50.97.

In the 400 free relay, Pilkowski’s 46.25 lead-off split was just enough for Land O’Lakes to hold off Jesuit to take the title 3:11.39 to 3:11.69. However, Jesuit’s wins in the 200 medley relay (1:36.91) and 500 free by Brendan Driscoll (4:32.29) propelled them to take the state championship.

Other Event Winners: