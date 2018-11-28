2020 U.S. Olympic Trials Pools May Stay In Omaha

Whereas the temporary pools constructed for the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials traveled elsewhere once their purpose was fulfilled in Omaha, the pools set to be constructed for the 2020 Trials in the same city may be staying closer to home.

Per a report in The Omaha World Herald, the Nebraska city is considering buying one of the pools via a partnership with other groups, such as the Elkhorn Public Schools, and keeping the facility within Omaha.

A potential location for a pool is the Common Ground Community Center, which sits next to Elkhorn High School. The site already houses an indoor pool used by Elkhorn’s swim teams, both Elkhorn High and Elkhorn South. However, with a 3rd high school’s construction, Elkhorn North, on the horizon, additional space would be welcome.

Omaha Parks Director Brook Bench said, “Someday, we are going to need to add something, and it probably would make sense to do something as a partnership so we could get a better bang for our buck.”

The potential pool purchase would reportedly be separate from the annual $250,000 in general funds that the city gives to support the Swim Trials. As such, the purchase would have to be supported by ‘bond dollars in the city’s capital improvement plan, partners or both.’