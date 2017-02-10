2016 U.S. Olympic Trials Pools On Track To Travel To California

As planned, the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials pools are set to arrive in the Santa Ynez Valley, California community on March 3rd. Both pools manufactured by Myrtha Pools will be making the 1700 mile, two day journey via truck. to be incorporate into the area’s vision for a new aquatic, wellness and sports medicine facility, the first of its kind Paso Robles and Long Beach.

The new wellness center is funded by the SYV Community Aquatics Foundation and is slotted for the Santa Ynez Valley Union High School. With a joint-use agreement expected to be in place, both the school and community will be able to use the new facilities for fitness and therapeutic programs, as well as recreational swimming.

Says Kami Craig, double Olympic water polo gold medalist and honorary Committee member. “I’m thrilled to be a part of bringing these pools to the Santa Ynez Valley. As a young girl, the time spent participating in the Santa Ynez Valley aquatic programs is where my Olympic dreams were born. I hope that these pools, filled with so much Olympic heritage and spirit, will inspire athletes and community members of all ages.”

Gary Hall, Jr., 10-time Olympic swimming medalist and SYV Community Aquatic Foundation Executive Committee member, comments “This new, state-of-the-art complex means our athletes and community will have the aquatics and sports medicine facilities they’ve so long deserved and make our Santa Ynez Valley a health and wellness destination for world-class athletes, special needs athletes and sports tourism,”

“The timing of the SYVCAF-funded aquatic complex is ideal given the implementation of our broader Measure K and Proposition 51 high school campus facility improvements,” stated Scott Cory, Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District Superintendent of Schools. “We will be able to integrate all the renovation and improvement projects to achieve cost savings and minimize campus and community disruption.”

Santa Ynez Valley Community Aquatics Foundation, is a nonprofit dedicated to fundraising and providing ongoing support for a state-of-the-art Aquatic and Sports Medicine Complex to serve all residents of the Santa Ynez Valley.