Swim Wales Winter C’ships Kick-off On November 30th

2018 SWIM WALES WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, November 30th – Sunday, December 2nd

Wales National Pool

SCM

Incorporates Welsh Short Course Nationals

Entry List

The 2018 Swim Wales Winter Championships kick-off on Friday, November 30th and, although several members of the National Team will be absent, plenty of talent will take to the Wales National Pool over the course of the 3-day affair.

One such swimmer is Alys Thomas, 200m fly gold medalist at this year’s Commonwealth Games. 28-year-old Thomas proved age is just a number, crushing a Games Record time of 2:05.45 en route to topping Australians Laura Taylor and Olympian Emma McKeon on the Gold Coast.

Representing Swansea University this weekend, Thomas will take on 6 individual events composed of the 50m/100m/200m free and 50m/100m/200m fly.

Accompanying her across that same schedule is 21-year-old Harriet Jones of the City of Cardiff. Jones, a National Senior Elite member of Swim Wales, raced 3 individual events at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, with her highest placement coming in the 50m fly where she finished 9th overall. She also raced in the prelims of the women’s 4 x 100m medley relay, which saw Wales capture bronze in the final.

22-year-old Daniel Jervis is set to compete across several freestyle events, while 16-year-old British Age Group terror Matthew Richards is also slated to race. Richards most recently downed one of Olympic medalist James Guy’s British Junior Records. While competing at the Midland Winter SC Championships earlier this month, the teen smashed a new 200m freestyle personal best of 1:48.36 to become the first British age grouper to ever dip under the 1:50 threshold in the SCM edition of the event.