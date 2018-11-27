Upping the InZanity: Grothe is Getting Faster!

In the run up to Zane Grothe’s phenomenal Winter Nationals last year where he broke the American Records in the 500 Free and 1650 with a 4:07 and 14:18, he trained insane, like a guy giving it one last shot before he hung up his suit. So how do you improve on that? Zane doesn’t disclose much of his training, but we know he’s getting stronger and constantly tweaking the little things that all add up to big drops. And if the times below are any indication, we’re going to see more big swims from the U.S. distance star at Short Course Worlds in a couple of weeks. This is Zane Grothe’s favorite set and he dropped a total of 23 seconds off of it from one year ago!

20 x 150 @ 2:00 | no kick outs

Plus, a few weeks ago Indiana University, where Zane trains under Mike Westphal, did a 2000 for time. Zane threw down an 18:35! 18. 35. In practice! That’s 8:47 per 1000. Let that sink in for a minute. Zane has already had a stellar 2018 with a gold in the 800m Free, silver in the 1500m Free, and bronze in the 400m Free at Pan Pacs. SC Worlds could be even more impressive than that and put a big exclamation point on a banner year. Our fingers are crossed.

You can follow Zane on his Instagram and Facebook and also get peaks into his crazy training by following Fike Swim on Instagram and Facebook. SWIM DIFFERENT! And #traininzane

