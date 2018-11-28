Provisional Entry List Published For 2018 Short Course World C’ships

2018 14th FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center, Hangzhou, China

SCM

Provisional Entry List

With the 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships now just over 10 days away, the Provisional Entry List has been published on the website. Although no specific events are listed per entrant at this point, we can start getting a clearer picture as to who the big players will be in Hangzhou next month.

The 2016 edition of the championships saw the United States top the overall medal table handily, carrying home 30 total medals, including 8 gold. Although Hungary was well back in the overall medals, collecting 11 on the whole, the nation did earn 7 golds to rival the stars n’ stripes for the top of the podium in that specific medal category. Russia rounded out the top 3, with South Africa and South Korea establishing the remainder of the top 5 in overall medals in Windsor back in 2016.

Most of the members listed per nation on the Provisional Entry List match up with the rosters released by the various federations over the past several weeks. Russia is bringing a 39-strong contingency to Hangzhou, while Japan’s roster includes 37 medal-hungry athletes. Italy has 32 lined up to race, while the USA is bringing 35. Host nation China will also have a stacked arsenal of 32 swimmers ready to defend their home turf.

Of note, just 3 swimmers from powerhouse nation Great Britain are listed on the initial entries, including textile World Record holder Ben Proud, Commonwealth Games silver medalist Mark Szaranek and European Championships gold medalist Georgia Davies.