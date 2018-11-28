Provisional Entry List Published For 2018 Short Course World C’ships

2018 14th FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th
  • Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center, Hangzhou, China
  • SCM
  • Provisional Entry List

With the 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships now just over 10 days away, the Provisional Entry List has been published on the website. Although no specific events are listed per entrant at this point, we can start getting a clearer picture as to who the big players will be in Hangzhou next month.

The 2016 edition of the championships saw the United States top the overall medal table handily, carrying home 30 total medals, including 8 gold. Although Hungary was well back in the overall medals, collecting 11 on the whole, the nation did earn 7 golds to rival the stars n’ stripes for the top of the podium in that specific medal category. Russia rounded out the top 3, with South Africa and South Korea establishing the remainder of the top 5 in overall medals in Windsor back in 2016.

Most of the members listed per nation on the Provisional Entry List match up with the rosters released by the various federations over the past several weeks. Russia is bringing a 39-strong contingency to Hangzhou, while Japan’s roster includes 37 medal-hungry athletes. Italy has 32 lined up to race, while the USA is bringing 35. Host nation China will also have a stacked arsenal of 32 swimmers ready to defend their home turf.

Of note, just 3 swimmers from powerhouse nation Great Britain are listed on the initial entries, including textile World Record holder Ben Proud, Commonwealth Games silver medalist Mark Szaranek and European Championships gold medalist Georgia Davies.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Dee

Haiti sending a bigger team than Britain 🙃

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
36 minutes ago
Taa

Boycott this thing

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
15 seconds ago

About Loretta Race

Loretta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!