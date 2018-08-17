Florida 2A Champ Nico Gobel Headed to Loyola New Orleans

Panama City Beach, Florida’s Nico Gobel has committed to swim for Loyola University New Orleans, where he will also be part of the University Honors Program in the class of 2022.

“After weighing several excellent options for continuing my education, I have decided that Loyola offers all the elements of my ideal college experience, combining top-notch academics based in the service-oriented Jesuit tradition with a growing varsity swimming program under great leadership,” stated Gobel. “I am very excited to announce my commitment to Loyola and I can’t wait to join the Wolf Pack this fall!”

Gobel swam for Arnold High School and was a member of the All-American 200 medley relay team that in 2016 earned the school’s first-ever state title in an event and scored critical points that helped lead to a second-place team finish (first place among public schools) at the FHSAA Class 2A State Meet.

Gobel was named a NISCA Academic All-American and graduated with distinction in May. In addition to winning a state title in 2016, he was a 12-time state finalist, 14-time state qualifier, 6-time regional champion, and 12-time county champion for Arnold High School. Gobel has swum club for the Panama City Swim Team for 10 years and is coached by Steve Burdeshaw and Brian Haddad.

Loyola University New Orleans is an up-and-coming NAIA powerhouse coached by Thomas Natal, the Mid-South Conference Men’s Coach of the Year in 2017-18.

Top SCY times:

200 free – 1:45.64

500 free – 4:46.01

400 IM – 4:12.77

100 free – 48.08