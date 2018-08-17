Key Dates To Begin the 2018-2019 Season

Depressed at the coming end of another summer of long course swimming? Missing the excitement of watching your favorite swimmers compete, of following the drama of world-leading times and cross-world rivalries?

Well, cheer up! Luckily for you, we follow a sport that truly has no offseason. With the end of this season upon us (with all due respect to the Asian Games and Junior Pan Pacs over the next couple weeks), here’s a look forward at some key dates for the coming season:

September 7 – FINA World Cup Begins

FINA’s World Cup series launches with two long course meters meets in early September: Kazan, Russia hosts on September 7-9 and Doha, Qatar from September 13-15. The series will return to its traditional short course meters format in late September with the second of three clusters. FINA has already announced that world record-holder Sarah Sjostrom is expected at the Kazan stop.

September 14 – NCAA Dual Meet Season begins

Unless another team has jumped them, Alabama and Delta State are once again scheduled to kick off NCAA dual meet season with a showdown on September 14. Alabama will host this year’s contest, which usually leads into a busy set of dual meet weekends between September and October.

October 12 – SMU Classic

Typically one of the fastest early-season meets we see every year, the SMU Classic has become a good opportunity for very high-level racing in an exciting, sprint-based, small-roster meet format. The women’s SMU Classic is listed on the SMU schedule for October 12-13.

November 10 – ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Another new format-meet addition to the college season, the ACC/Big Ten Challenge will pit all-star teams from the Atlantic Coast and Big Ten Conferences against one another. The meet will happen at Purdue University from November 10-11.

November 28 – U.S. Winter Nationals

Coming off a high-pressure summer, Team USA will conduct its Winter National Championships in long course this season, providing the first major opportunity for athletes to qualify for the 2020 Olympic Trials. That meet will take place in Greensboro, North Carolina from November 28 though December 1st, with the East Winter Juniors happening in the same place one week later. The West Winter Juniors meet will be in Austin, Texas.