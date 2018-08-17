Enter to Win an ENDLESS POOL® Fastlane®

This prize package includes our stainless steel Floor Mirror to monitor your swim stroke in real time, our [email protected] app to control the current and program workouts from any smart device, plus shipping.

The sweepstakes is open to U.S. residents over age 18. Valid entries will be accepted through August 31, 2018. To enter and read the Official Rules, visit www.endlesspools.com/endless-pool-usms.php.Explore the website to learn more about the Fastlane and to see it in action.

Read the complete Official Rules here.

ABOUT ENDLESS POOL®

Since 1988, Endless Pools has installed tens of thousands of pools in over 100 countries. People of all ages and athletic abilities, from octogenarians to Olympians, turn to their Endless Pools for daily swimming, exercise, therapy, and fun.

The broad, deep, adjustable current produced by our custom 16″ propeller creates the smoothest current available. Manufactured in the United States, our products meet the highest standards for safety, durability and quality.

The success of our business is a direct result of our continuing commitment to customer satisfaction. With more than 100 qualified architects, designers, engineers, and customer service professionals, we’re ready to help you plan, install and maintain the Endless Pool of your dreams. We pride ourselves on our high level of customer service, and offer lifetime Toll Free support.

In 2015, Endless Pools joined Watkins Wellness, which remains committed to helping customers around the world “Feel Good. Live Well.™” Through Watkins, Endless Pools is a proud member of the Masco Corporation‘s family of brands, including Behr® Paint, Delta® Faucets, KraftMaid® Cabinetry, and many other leading names.

Courtesy of Endless Pools, a SwimSwam partner.