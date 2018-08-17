Verena Schott, Ugo Didier Set European Records at Para Euros Day 4

2018 WORLD PARA SWIMMING ALLIANZ EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

August 13th-19th, 2018

National Aquatic Centre, Dublin, Ireland

LCM

Live Results

After a whopping 11 world records were broken over the first three days of the meet, times finally came back down to earth on day four of the 2018 Para European Championships.

Germany’s Verena Schott kicked off the night with a European record in the S6 100 back, going 1:25.06. Just behind her was Ukrainian Yelyzav Mereshko in 1:25.30

The Ukraine’s Iaroslav Denysenko was the only swimmer under 1:00 in the men’s S12 100 back. He won in 59.97, followed by teammate Sergii Klippert in 1:00.25; Great Britain’s Stephen Clegg was third in 1:01.52 after setting a British record in the morning. Great Britain’s Hannah Russell won the women’s race in 1:08.16, almost five seconds ahead of 2nd-place Maria Delgado Nadal (1:13.04).

Shortly after, in the men’s S9 100 back, France’s Ugo Didier set a new European record, winning in 1:03.10. Thijs van den End took second in 1:05.08. Spain’s Nuria Marques Soto won the women’s race in 1:09.79, followed by Sweden’s Lina Watz in 1:14.27.

Later, world record holder Ihar Boki, of Belarus, won the S13 400 free in 4:01.12 (his world record if 3:55.56). The Ukraine’s Kyrylo Garaschenko took second in 4:03.01; the pair were 10 seconds ahead of the next-fastest finishers.

World record holder Alice Tai closed out the night with a win in the women’s S8 100 back. She scared her 1:08.26 record, going 1:08.86. She was nine seconds ahead of the next-fastest finishers.

Top 5 Teams After Day 4