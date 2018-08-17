Versatile Ben Griffith of McCallie / GPS to Swim for Wheaton College

Ben Griffith of Chattanooga, Tennessee’s McCallie School (where he is coached by Stan Corcoran) and McCallie / GPS Aquatics (under coach Roger Dahlke) has committed to swim for Illinois’ Wheaton College beginning with the upcoming 2018-19 season.

“I can’t wait to start the next chapter of my life at Wheaton College where I will be challenged both academically and athletically.”

Griffith is a versatile swimmer who excels in free, breast, fly, and IM. In high school he swam the 100 breast and 200 IM while at McCallie School, finishing 8th in the former and 10th in the latter at the 2018 TISCA Tennessee State Championships. He also contributed to McCallie’s runner-up 200 free relay. In club swimming, he competed in the 50/100 breast, 50/100/200 fly, and 100/200 IM at 2018 NCSA Spring Championships. He wrapped up LCM season with new times in the 200 breast and 200/400 IM at Southeastern Swimming LSC Long Course Championships.

The Thunder finished 2nd at the 2018 CCIW Championships. Griffith’s best times would have joined rising senior Daniel Deysher in the A final of the 100 breast; rising sophomore Christian Cameron and Will Rinne in the A final of the 100 fly; Rinne, his classmate Joe Kim, and rising senior Matthew Rueger in the A final of the 200 fly; Rinne in the A final of the 200 IM; and Kim, his classmate Josh Dull, rising senior Connor Perry, and rising junior Logan McDaniel in the A final of the 400 IM.

Best SCY times:

50 Free — 21.9

100 Free — 47.65

100 Breast — 58.41

100 Fly — 52.15

200 Fly — 1:55.08

200 IM — 1:55.65

400 IM — 4:09.44