Flickinger, Prenot Top Indy Points But Margalis, Seto Still Lead PSS

2017 ARENA PRO SWIM SERIES – INDIANAPOLIS

Hali Flickinger and Josh Prenot earned the most points of anyone competing in Indianapolis, but it wasn’t quite enough to earn the Arena Pro Swim Series points leads over Melanie Margalis and Daiya Seto, respectively.

Just two meets in, this year’s Pro Swim Series is shaping up to the one of the closer in recent memory. Typically, an athlete or two will run away with an early lead, but nothing is too spread out at this point. Seto leads the men by 10 points at the moment, but will be ineligible to swim the series finale, U.S. Summer Nationals, which counts for double points.

Flickinger earned 10 points in Indy on a pair of wins (400 free and 200 fly), gaining four points on series leader Margalis (6 points on a bronze in the 200 breast and gold in the 200 IM). Margalis still leads by 7.

Also earning big numbers in Indy on the women’s side: Zhu Menghui (9) and Federica Pellegrini (7).

Prenot locked in a meet-high 13 points with medals in the 200 breast (gold), 200 IM (gold) and 400 IM (silver). He gains just a single point on Seto, who won that 400 IM, was second in the 200 fly and 100 fly and third in the 200 IM.

Teh other top male earners in Indy were Xu Jiayu, Nathan Adrian and Li Zhuhao, who had 10 apiece.

POINTS & PRIZE MONEY System

Each swimmer earns points and prize money for 1st, 2nd or 3rd place finishes in individual Olympic distance events at every stop of the tour. Relays and non-Olympic events (50 fly, 50 back, 50 breast, women’s 1500 free, men’s 800 free, etc) do not count for points or money.

1st: $500 and 5 points

2nd: $300 and 3 points

3rd: $100 and 1 point

At Summer Nationals, those point totals will be doubled to 10, 6 and 2.

The overall point winners from the entire series for both men and women will earn $10,000 apiece, as well as a 1-year lease of a BMW car. Athletes of any nationality can earn the cash bonus, but only U.S. citizens can win the BMW. If a foreign athlete or an athlete maintaining their amateurism status wins the tour, the car will be passed on to the next eligible finisher, but if a swimmer maintaining their amateurism status wins the series, the $10,000 bonus will not be passed on to the next finisher.

POINTS & MONEY LISTS

Reminder: these lists track money earned, not necessarily money accepted. Athletes maintaining their amateurism status for high school or college swimming are restricted in how much prize money they can accept.

Women’s Points

Rank Athlete Points Money Austin Indianapolis 1 Melanie Margalis 25 $2,500 19 6 2 Hali Flickinger 18 $1,800 8 10 3 Ashley Twichell 16 $1,600 10 6 4 Mary-Sophie Harvey 14 $1,400 11 3 5 Hilary Caldwell 10 $1,000 5 5 6 Zhu Menghui 9 $900 0 9 7 Breeja Larson 8 $800 8 0 7 Kayla Sanchez 8 $800 5 3 7 Michelle Williams 8 $800 5 3 10 Federica Pellegrini 7 $700 0 7 11 Hannah Miley 6 $600 0 6 12 Amanda Weir 5 $500 5 0 12 Lucie Nordmann 5 $500 5 0 12 Sarah Gibson 5 $500 5 0 12 Ali DeLoof 5 $500 0 5 12 Molly Hannis 5 $500 0 5 12 Chloe Tutton 5 $500 0 5 12 Mallory Comerford 5 $500 0 5 12 Kelsi Worrell 5 $500 0 5 20 Erica Seltenreich-Hodgson 4 $400 4 0 20 Eva Merrell 4 $400 4 0 20 Hannah Saiz 4 $400 3 1 20 Rebecca Smith 4 $400 3 1 24 Danielle Hanus 3 $300 3 0 24 Hannah Moore 3 $300 3 0 24 Ky-lee Perry 3 $300 3 0 24 Jessica Fullalove 3 $300 0 3 24 Liu Yaxin 3 $300 0 3 24 Katie Meili 3 $300 0 3 24 Delfina Pignatiello 3 $300 0 3 24 Jazmin Carlin 3 $300 0 3 24 Sarah Darcel 3 $300 0 3 24 Abbie Wood 3 $300 0 3 24 Kendyl Stewart 3 $300 0 3 24 Cassidy Bayer 3 $300 0 3 36 Sydney Pickrem 2 $200 2 0 37 Alexia Zevnik 1 $100 1 0 37 Imogen Clark 1 $100 1 0 37 Mackenzie Glover 1 $100 1 0 37 Natalie Labonge 1 $100 1 0 37 Olivia Anderson 1 $100 1 0 37 Taylor Pike 1 $100 1 0 37 Dominique Bouchard 1 $100 0 1 37 Hrafnhildur Luthersdottir 1 $100 0 1 37 Emma Nordin 1 $100 0 1 37 Madison Kennedy 1 $100 0 1 37 Ye Shiwen 1 $100 0 1

Men’s Points