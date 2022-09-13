Finke, Foster, King, And Huske Headline Nominations For 2022 Golden Goggles Awards

On Tuesday, USA Swimming announced the nominations for the 2022 Golden Goggle awards, which will be held on November 21, 2022 at the Marriott Marquis hotel in New York City. The awards show will be held to celebrate the accomplishments of the U.S. national swim team, with an emphasis on their performances at the 2022 World Championships in June 2022. This year marks the 19th year that Golden Goggles has been held.
Athletes and coaches have been nominated for eight different awards: Breakout Performer Of The Year, Perseverance Award, Coach Of The Year, Relay Performance Of The Year, Female Race Of The Year, Male Race Of The Year, Female Athlete Of The Year, and Male Athlete Of The Year. Award winners are decided based on online fan votes and the votes of a committee, although it is unknown how much weight will be placed on each voting party.
Bobby Finke, Carson Foster, Lilly King and Torri Huske lead all athletes with three individual nominations each.
Online fan voting is open until September 30.
2022 Golden Goggles Nominations
Breakout Performer Of The Year
This award is given to the athlete whose performance(s) stand out in relation to other years, with special emphasis on the 2022 World Championships.
- Carson Foster
- Claire Curzan
- Leah Hayes
- Hunter Armstrong
- Torri Huske
Perseverance Award
This award is given to the athlete who came back from adversity, retirement, sickness, injury, etc., to have an outstanding performance(s) in 2022, with special emphasis on the 2022 FINA Swimming World Championships.
- Leah Smith
- Lilly King
- Luca Urlando
Coach Of The Year
This award is given to the coach whose athlete(s) performed at the highest level throughout the year, with special emphasis on the 2022 FINA Swimming World Championships.
- Anthony Nesty
- Eddie Reese
- Ron Atiken
- Todd DeSorbo
Relay Performance Of The Year
This award is given to the best team relay performance, male or female. The performance considered must be a finals performance, with special emphasis on the 2022 FINA Swimming World Championships.
- Women’s 4×200 free relay
- Men’s 4×200 free relay
- Women’s 4×100 medley relay
- Men’s 4×100 free relay
- Mixed 4×100 medley relay
Female Race Of The Year
This award is given to the female swimmer with the greatest single individual race of the year, with special emphasis on the 2022 FINA Swimming World Championships.
- Alex Walsh, 200 IM
- Katie Ledecky, 800 free
- Lilly King, 200 breast
- Regan Smith, 100 back
- Torri Huske, 100 fly
Male Race Of The Year
This award is given to the male swimmer with the greatest single individual race of the year, with special emphasis on the 2022 FINA Swimming World Championships.
- Bobby Finke, 800 free
- Bobby Finke, 1500 free
- Carson Foster, 400 IM
- Ryan Murphy 200 back
Female Athlete Of The Year
This award is given to the top female swimmer of the year with special emphasis on achievements at the 2022 FINA Swimming World Championships.
- Alex Walsh
- Katie Grimes
- Katie Ledecky
- Lilly King
- Regan Smith
- Torri Huske
Male Athlete Of The Year
This award is given to the top male swimmer of the year with special emphasis on achievements at the 2022 FINA Swimming World Championships.
- Bobby Finke
- Carson Foster
- Nic Fink
- Ryan Murphy
In addition, the Golden Goggles auction will open on November 14 this year. Some notable things that were auctioned at last year’s awards show include a Toyota with a Caeleb Dressel-themed paint job, a SwimSwam Practice and Pancakes with Mel Stewart, and swimming memorabilia signed by Katie Ledecky.
Tickets for attending Golden Goggles are also on sale now, and can be bought from the USA Swimming website.
Armstrong/Ress kinda snubbed with neither getting a nod for race of the year for the LCM 50m back.
my guess is that they didn’t put an emphasis on non-Olympic events, as another notable omission was Nic Fink’s 50 breast, where he broke the American record. I think the fact that they included two silver-medal winning races on the men’s side over three gold-medal winning performances (dressel 50 fly, fink 50 breast, ress 50 back) that all happened to be in 50 stroke events goes to show that.
Foster and Finke’s silver races were obviously incredible, but usually USA Swimming does go with all of the gold-medal winning races before they start nominating silvers.
(Although, in 2019 they nominated both Smoliga’s 50 back and Dressel’s 50 fly as races of the year.)
Especially since they included 2 of Finke’s races. How many people are actually going to vote for Finke’s 1500 (where he took silver) over his 800 (where he took gold)?
Best male performance has to go to Finke 800 doesn’t it?
Predictions:
Breakout Performer – Curzan
Perseverance – Smith
Coach of the Year – Nesty
Relay Performance – Men’s 4×200
Best Female Performance – King 200BR
Best Male Performance – Finke 800FR
Female Athlete of the Year – Ledecky
Male Athlete of the Year – Foster
Best male performance – Hunter Armstrong 50 back 🚨WR🚨