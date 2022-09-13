Finke, Foster, King, And Huske Headline Nominations For 2022 Golden Goggles Awards

On Tuesday, USA Swimming announced the nominations for the 2022 Golden Goggle awards, which will be held on November 21, 2022 at the Marriott Marquis hotel in New York City. The awards show will be held to celebrate the accomplishments of the U.S. national swim team, with an emphasis on their performances at the 2022 World Championships in June 2022. This year marks the 19th year that Golden Goggles has been held.

Athletes and coaches have been nominated for eight different awards: Breakout Performer Of The Year, Perseverance Award, Coach Of The Year, Relay Performance Of The Year, Female Race Of The Year, Male Race Of The Year, Female Athlete Of The Year, and Male Athlete Of The Year. Award winners are decided based on online fan votes and the votes of a committee, although it is unknown how much weight will be placed on each voting party.

Bobby Finke, Carson Foster, Lilly King and Torri Huske lead all athletes with three individual nominations each.

Online fan voting is open until September 30.

2022 Golden Goggles Nominations

Breakout Performer Of The Year

This award is given to the athlete whose performance(s) stand out in relation to other years, with special emphasis on the 2022 World Championships.

Carson Foster

Claire Curzan

Leah Hayes

Hunter Armstrong

Torri Huske

Perseverance Award

This award is given to the athlete who came back from adversity, retirement, sickness, injury, etc., to have an outstanding performance(s) in 2022, with special emphasis on the 2022 FINA Swimming World Championships.

Leah Smith

Lilly King

Luca Urlando

Coach Of The Year

This award is given to the coach whose athlete(s) performed at the highest level throughout the year, with special emphasis on the 2022 FINA Swimming World Championships.

Anthony Nesty

Eddie Reese

Ron Atiken

Todd DeSorbo

Relay Performance Of The Year

This award is given to the best team relay performance, male or female. The performance considered must be a finals performance, with special emphasis on the 2022 FINA Swimming World Championships.

Women’s 4×200 free relay

Men’s 4×200 free relay

Women’s 4×100 medley relay

Men’s 4×100 free relay

Mixed 4×100 medley relay

Female Race Of The Year

This award is given to the female swimmer with the greatest single individual race of the year, with special emphasis on the 2022 FINA Swimming World Championships.

Alex Walsh, 200 IM

Katie Ledecky , 800 free

, 800 free Lilly King , 200 breast

, 200 breast Regan Smith, 100 back

Torri Huske, 100 fly

Male Race Of The Year

This award is given to the male swimmer with the greatest single individual race of the year, with special emphasis on the 2022 FINA Swimming World Championships.

Bobby Finke , 800 free

, 800 free Bobby Finke , 1500 free

, 1500 free Carson Foster , 400 IM

, 400 IM Ryan Murphy 200 back

Female Athlete Of The Year

This award is given to the top female swimmer of the year with special emphasis on achievements at the 2022 FINA Swimming World Championships.

Male Athlete Of The Year

This award is given to the top male swimmer of the year with special emphasis on achievements at the 2022 FINA Swimming World Championships.

Bobby Finke

Carson Foster

Nic Fink

Ryan Murphy

In addition, the Golden Goggles auction will open on November 14 this year. Some notable things that were auctioned at last year’s awards show include a Toyota with a Caeleb Dressel-themed paint job, a SwimSwam Practice and Pancakes with Mel Stewart, and swimming memorabilia signed by Katie Ledecky.

Tickets for attending Golden Goggles are also on sale now, and can be bought from the USA Swimming website.