Finke, Foster, King, And Huske Headline Nominations For 2022 Golden Goggles Awards

Yanyan Li
by Yanyan Li 6

September 13th, 2022 National, News

On Tuesday, USA Swimming announced the nominations for the 2022 Golden Goggle awards, which will be held on November 21, 2022 at the Marriott Marquis hotel in New York City. The awards show will be held to celebrate the accomplishments of the U.S. national swim team, with an emphasis on their performances at the 2022 World Championships in June 2022. This year marks the 19th year that Golden Goggles has been held.

Athletes and coaches have been nominated for eight different awards: Breakout Performer Of The Year, Perseverance Award, Coach Of The Year, Relay Performance Of The Year, Female Race Of The Year, Male Race Of The Year, Female Athlete Of The Year, and Male Athlete Of The Year. Award winners are decided based on online fan votes and the votes of a committee, although it is unknown how much weight will be placed on each voting party.

Bobby Finke, Carson Foster, Lilly King and Torri Huske lead all athletes with three individual nominations each.

Online fan voting is open until September 30.

2022 Golden Goggles Nominations

Breakout Performer Of The Year

This award is given to the athlete whose performance(s) stand out in relation to other years, with special emphasis on the 2022 World Championships.

Perseverance Award

This award is given to the athlete who came back from adversity, retirement, sickness, injury, etc., to have an outstanding performance(s) in 2022, with special emphasis on the 2022 FINA Swimming World Championships.

Coach Of The Year

This award is given to the coach whose athlete(s) performed at the highest level throughout the year, with special emphasis on the 2022 FINA Swimming World Championships.

  • Anthony Nesty
  • Eddie Reese
  • Ron Atiken
  • Todd DeSorbo

Relay Performance Of The Year

This award is given to the best team relay performance, male or female. The performance considered must be a finals performance, with special emphasis on the 2022 FINA Swimming World Championships.

  • Women’s 4×200 free relay
  • Men’s 4×200 free relay
  • Women’s 4×100 medley relay
  • Men’s 4×100 free relay
  • Mixed 4×100 medley relay

Female Race Of The Year

This award is given to the female swimmer with the greatest single individual race of the year, with special emphasis on the 2022 FINA Swimming World Championships.

Male Race Of The Year

This award is given to the male swimmer with the greatest single individual race of the year, with special emphasis on the 2022 FINA Swimming World Championships.

Female Athlete Of The Year

This award is given to the top female swimmer of the year with special emphasis on achievements at the 2022 FINA Swimming World Championships.

Male Athlete Of The Year

This award is given to the top male swimmer of the year with special emphasis on achievements at the 2022 FINA Swimming World Championships.

In addition, the Golden Goggles auction will open on November 14 this year. Some notable things that were auctioned at last year’s awards show include a Toyota with a Caeleb Dressel-themed paint job, a SwimSwam Practice and Pancakes with Mel Stewart, and swimming memorabilia signed by Katie Ledecky.

Tickets for attending Golden Goggles are also on sale now, and can be bought from the USA Swimming website.

Snowpipers of Alaska
18 minutes ago

Armstrong/Ress kinda snubbed with neither getting a nod for race of the year for the LCM 50m back.

Reply
Yanyan Li
Author
Reply to  Snowpipers of Alaska
9 minutes ago

my guess is that they didn’t put an emphasis on non-Olympic events, as another notable omission was Nic Fink’s 50 breast, where he broke the American record. I think the fact that they included two silver-medal winning races on the men’s side over three gold-medal winning performances (dressel 50 fly, fink 50 breast, ress 50 back) that all happened to be in 50 stroke events goes to show that.

Foster and Finke’s silver races were obviously incredible, but usually USA Swimming does go with all of the gold-medal winning races before they start nominating silvers.

(Although, in 2019 they nominated both Smoliga’s 50 back and Dressel’s 50 fly as races of the year.)

Last edited 2 minutes ago by Yanyan Li
frug
Reply to  Snowpipers of Alaska
1 minute ago

Especially since they included 2 of Finke’s races. How many people are actually going to vote for Finke’s 1500 (where he took silver) over his 800 (where he took gold)?

Joel
19 minutes ago

Best male performance has to go to Finke 800 doesn’t it?

Thomas
26 minutes ago

Predictions:

Breakout Performer – Curzan
Perseverance – Smith
Coach of the Year – Nesty
Relay Performance – Men’s 4×200
Best Female Performance – King 200BR
Best Male Performance – Finke 800FR
Female Athlete of the Year – Ledecky
Male Athlete of the Year – Foster

NJones
Reply to  Thomas
19 minutes ago

Best male performance – Hunter Armstrong 50 back 🚨WR🚨

