SwimSwam Breakdown: Dressel Breaks Silence, US Selections, & Practice Swims

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discussed Caeleb Dressel breaking his silence since leaving the world champs, US selection procedures, and the legitimacy of practice swims. See full list of topics below:

  • 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
  • 1:21 Caeleb Dressel Breaks Silence Since Leaving World Championships – What will we see from him now that he’s back to swimming?
  • 12:00 What impressed you most at World Jr Championships?
  • 17:34 What do you think of the USA Swimming SC World Champs selection process?
  • 22:35 Thoughts on US National Team Selection Procedure change of rules to include Duel in the Pool
  • 25:23 Should Off-events be swum at NCAA dual meets?
  • 34:16 How will Queen Elizabeth II‘s passing affect the Commonwealth Games?

SINK or SWIM

  • 42:11 Do you think the M200 Free will be the next 2009 World Record to be broken?
  • 47:45 Will Chad le Clos make it back onto a major international LCM Podium after moving to Germany to train with Dirk Lange?
  • 54:46 Was multiple men going 46s with fins and paddles in practice impressive?
  • 58:00 Can the Cal men win the NCAA title without Hugo Gonzalez?

